MAXHUB Deepens Connections with the ANZ AV Community at Integrate Expo 2026

Conversations in Sydney brought partners, customers and industry professionals together around the future of connected spaces SYDNEY, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXHUB, a trusted solution provider in integrated commercial display and unified communications, has concluded its participation at Integrate Expo 2026, held September 2–4 at ICC Sydney. Across three days, Booth HK20 brought partners, customers and AV professionals together to exchange ideas and explore how technology can better support workplaces, learning environments and commercial spaces across Australia and New Zealand.

The event offered MAXHUB an opportunity to reconnect with long-standing industry relationships, meet new visitors and listen to the priorities shaping projects across the region. Conversations ranged from meeting-room experience and classroom interaction to commercial display deployment and the practicalities of managing technology across different environments.

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Products and solutions were presented within the flow of everyday work and learning. The XBoard V7, U4 and E3 Series, together with commercial display and LED solutions, served as starting points for broader discussions about how people meet, teach, share information and manage spaces.

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The conversations also continued on camera through three interviews recorded during the show. Participants included Shane Haugh and Rohan King from MultiTek Solutions, Sean Werner from Orro Group, and Andrew Higgs from Microsoft. Their participation added local integrator, workplace technology and ecosystem perspectives to MAXHUB's post-show story.

MAXHUB is Global No.1 in both collaboration boards and all-in-one LED displays, according to Futuresource and TrendForce. The company combines this global experience with ongoing engagement in local markets, working with partners and customers to understand how technology can serve the way people work, learn and communicate.

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Integrate Expo 2026 has ended, but the conversations started in Sydney continue. MAXHUB will remain engaged with customers, partners and the wider AV community as they plan the next generation of connected spaces across the region.

About MAXHUB MAXHUB — Where Inspiration Moves Ahead.

Founded in 2017, MAXHUB is a trusted solution provider in integrated commercial display and unified communications. We specialize in interactive collaboration boards, all-in-one LED displays, video conferencing systems, and digital signage.

MAXHUB is Global No.1 in both collaboration boards and all-in-one LED displays, according to Futuresource and TrendForce. The company serves 140+ countries and regions, with local teams in 29 countries and regions and 10 global subsidiaries. MAXHUB is a Microsoft-certified partner and collaborates with Intel, Zoom and Crestron.

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