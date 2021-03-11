May services activity growth at 11-year high

New Delhi, June 3

Services sector activities improved further and expanded at strongest rate in over 11 years in May, supported by a substantial pick-up in new orders, even as inflation climbed to a record high, a monthly survey said on Friday.

“The reopening of the economy continued to help lift growth in the services sector. It was supported by the fastest upturn in new orders since July 2011,” said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. — PTI

Expansion for 10th month in a row

The S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index jumped to 58.9 in May, up from 57.9 in April. The sector witnessed an expansion in output for the 10th straight month.