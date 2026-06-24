Mayank Cattle Food Ltd. Board to Consider Bonus Share Issue

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New Delhi [India], June 24: Mayank Cattle Food Ltd., one of the emerging players in the animal nutrition and cattle feed industry, has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on July 7, 2026, to consider and approve a proposal for the issuance of bonus shares, subject to requisite approvals and compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

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The company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange that the proposed bonus issue will be considered at the upcoming board meeting scheduled on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. The announcement reflects the company's confidence in its growth trajectory and its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

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In accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company has been closed from June 24, 2026, and will remain closed until July 9, 2026 (both days inclusive).

Mayank Cattle Food Ltd. is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of cattle feed and animal nutrition products. The company caters to the growing needs of the livestock and dairy sectors by offering quality feed solutions designed to improve animal health and productivity.

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Over the years, the company has focused on expanding its market presence, strengthening its distribution network, and enhancing operational efficiencies. Its commitment to product quality and customer satisfaction has enabled it to establish a strong position in the cattle feed industry.

The company continues to emphasize sustainable growth, innovation, and responsible business practices. By maintaining high standards of corporate governance and transparency, Mayank Cattle Food Ltd. aims to create long-term value for its shareholders while contributing to the development of the agricultural and livestock ecosystem.

Investors and market participants will closely watch the outcome of the Board Meeting scheduled for July 7, 2026, where the proposal for the issuance of bonus shares will be considered.

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