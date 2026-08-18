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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 18: Very little about Mayave conforms to the established codes of traditional jewellery retail. The spaces are more elevated, immersive and intentionally conceived to place craftsmanship, fine detailing and storytelling at the centre of the experience.

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With the launch of its new store in Noida, Mayave enters the retail landscape with a distinctly modern perspective, balancing contemporary luxury, technical craftsmanship and personalised experiences.

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The store features dedicated sections for solitaire classics, signature collections, cocktail jewellery and high-jewellery inspired pieces, alongside private consultation lounges for bespoke appointments.

The interiors move away from conventional jewellery store aesthetics. Deep Mayave red walls, sculptural display niches and an open spatial layout create a more contemporary retail atmosphere. In a deliberate shift from industry norms, the designers behind the spaces came from outside the jewellery industry, bringing a fresher design perspective to the stores.

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Built around IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds crafted into engagement rings, layered necklaces, statement pieces, tennis bracelets and occasion jewellery across 9kt and 18kt yellow, white and rose gold. The collections, designed by Italian designer Massimiliano Bonoli, combine timeless silhouettes with more modern detailing and technical precision.

The launch of Mayave was attended by several distinguished personalities from the diamond and jewellery industry, along with esteemed dignitaries, including Savji Dholakia, Founder & Chairman of HK Exports; Her Excellency Ms. Harisoa Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner of the Republic of Seychelles to India; Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder and Managing Director of HK Diamonds; Tehmas Printer, Global CEO of the International Gemological Institute (IGI); and Hasu Dholakia, CEO of Dholakia Lab-Grown Diamond. Their presence added to the significance and prestige of the occasion, marking a memorable beginning for Mayave.

Complementing the launch, collections such as Birds of Glory , which celebrates Mayave's iconic bird motif; Sakura , inspired by the delicate spring blossoms on cherry branches; Timeless , which reimagines classic jewellery through a contemporary lens; Wings of Freedom , symbolising the expansive spirit of freedom; and Reflection , which plays with light through striking trillion-cut diamonds, come together to define Mayave's distinctive design language. Each collection is rooted in a unique concept, with an emphasis on creating contemporary, unexpected designs that feel truly one-of-a-kind.

Among the iconic collections is the Seamless Symphony Collection,featuring interconnected diamond settings engineered to create fluid movement across the jewellery. Patented locking systems, unique diamond cuts and subtle detailing, including the Mayave bird insignia embedded into each piece, further reflect the brand's focus on craftsmanship.

The brand also integrates sustainability across production through recycled gold, solar-powered manufacturing practices and recycled water systems.

Speaking about the vision behind the brand, Dravya Dholakia, Founder, Mayave Jewellery, shares, "The intention with Mayave was to create jewellery that feels relevant to modern consumers while still carrying craftsmanship, emotion and longevity. We wanted the experience, the design language and the product itself to feel more aligned with how people wear and connect with jewellery today."

With an India expansion on the horizon, Mayave enters the luxury jewellery landscape with a perspective that feels more nuanced, design-led and culturally attuned to a new generation of consumers.

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