Mayavi Entertainment set to massively disrupt and alter the Indian film industry; revolutionize and democratize IP ownership and film financing

New Delhi [India], December 22: Mayavi Entertainment, a forward-thinking film studio based in India and the UAE, backed by veteran industry operatorslaunches a multi-year 31-film slate embracing innovation, new technologies such as AI and blockchain, diverse storytelling, and evolving financing models to stay ahead in the dynamic entertainment landscape.

The studio’s leadership includes experienced operators across creative, finance, and distribution - a rare alliance of masters. Stakeholders include Chaitanya Sant - a visual director associated with large-scale production designs mostly notably Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Mary Kom and Heeramandi; Rahul Merchant - a global distributor with credits across 75 plus Indian and international titles most notably La La Land, Isle of Dogs, Citizen Four and Jackie; Deepak R. Nangalia, a producer and seasoned CFObehind acclaimed films such as Ringan, Vazandar, 420 IPC andGandhi Talks; and Vinay Mahidhar - a master of both still and motion photography delivering visual aesthetics for brands and films for over 25 years.

Supporting the four pillars of Mayavi are Trilok Malhotra - a veteran producer involved in over 40 Indian films aggregating to over USD 700 million in revenues; Nitin Zanwar - a studio veteran with over 20 years in commercial operations across Jio Studios, Junglee Pictures, Eros, and YRF, focused on multilingual commercial cinema; and Sanjay Dayma who earned global recognition as co-writer and associate director of the Oscar nominated film Lagaan.

Distinguished advisors on the board include UAE-based Gaurang Desai - Managing Director of Equiti Securities and Advisor-Financial Markets, UAE Securities & Commodities Authority; and Dr. Resul Pookuty - a Padma Shri and Academy Award of Merit winner for Slumdog Millionaire.

Together, the A-Team of Cinema is united by a common purpose: to position film intellectual property as a measurable, governable asset class, backed by advanced tech-based funding that is democratic, collateralized and institutionally-grade compliant.

For the first time, the innovative capital strategy introduced by Mayavi allows accredited individuals, financial institutions and audiences (fans) to collectively participate across a diversified slate of films spanning multiple languages, genres, and budget ranges. By pooling capital at the slate-level, Mayavi aims to reduce concentration risk typically associated with individual films and by sourcing capital from a diverse range of investors at varying stages of production and release ensures that creative decisions are no longer driven by short-term financial pressure.

At the heart of the framework is the use of responsible tokenisation mechanisms designed to enhance transparency, traceability, governance and reporting. The studio states that the mechanisms, which offer utility and financial securities is being implemented in partnership with SolidusQX led by Rohit Dalmia, with the objective of offering investors microscopic visibility into how capital is deployed and how IP value is created and monetised over time.

Several projects within the 31-film slate are already in advanced stages of development enabling capital deployment to be phased according to project readiness. Monetisation is planned across theatrical, streaming, satellite, and overseas markets. Global distribution planning is being integrated at the greenlighting stage, with a focus on India, the Gulf, North America, Europe, Australia, and key diaspora territories.

Mayavi draws its name and philosophical framework from the concept of “MA”, which the studio describes as a guiding principle of imagination and creation. In practical terms, the company states that this translates into accountability toward audiences, creators, and capital providers, with an emphasis on long-term IP stewardship, diversified financing structures, technology, operational discipline and multi-market multi-platform distribution within a single, integrated framework.

