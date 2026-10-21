Maybelline New York Brings the Festive Shine with Kiara Advani and Its First-Ever India-Exclusive Limited Collection

Kiara Advani joins the Maybelline New York Tribe to celebrate India’s love for festivities, mithai and gifting, alongside the limited-edition Super Stay Vinyl Ink Mithai Collection

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

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This festive season, Maybelline New York is giving India’s love for mithai a beauty twist with the launch of its first India-exclusive limited-edition collection, Super Stay Vinyl Ink Mithai. Inspired by the treats that make every celebration in India, a little sweeter, the collection features five bold lipstick shades- Berry Barfi, Cherry Ras, Rose Rabdi, Gulabi Dusk and Nutty Halwa bringing a touch of mithai-inspired smudgeproof shine that lasts through your festive season.

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Maybelline New York's India-exclusive limited-edition collection: Super Stay Vinyl Ink Mithai

At the heart of the campaign is Maybelline New York brand ambassador Kiara Advani, celebrating the many little moments that make the festive season what it is: getting dressed up, catching up with friends and family, indulging in one more piece of mithai and heading straight from one celebration to the next.

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YouTube link: youtu.be/R7KwCYVyvCY?si=dqYFJMF6KoPknFiD

With its mithai-inspired shades and signature Super Stay Vinyl Ink formula, the collection is made for a season when the plans keep coming and the lipstick needs to keep up. The campaign will also feature exclusive slice-of-life moments with Kiara across social media.

The festive fun continues with the Maybelline New York tribe featuring Leisha Patidar, Rida Tharana, Ishani Mitra and Ambika Nayak (Kayan). Representing different cities across India, each bring their own regional take on festive beauty, with different looks, personalities and ways to celebrate, showing that there is no one way to do festive glam.

Maybelline New York’s Brand Ambassador Kiara Advani said, “I think what I love most about Indian festivities is that there’s never just one celebration. It’s a whole season of dressing up, getting ready, meeting people you love, eating far too much mithai and making plans on the go. I had so much fun bringing that energy into this campaign, especially because it celebrates these little moments that make the festive season feel so special. And I love that the Super Stay Vinyl Ink Mithai Collection brings that same festive spirit to beauty, with shades inspired by some of our favourite mithais and a lipstick that can keep up with all those never-ending celebrations.”

From North to South and East to West, no celebration is complete without a box of mithai and Maybelline New York is taking the mithai connection beyond beauty, by collaborating with Saffron & Mishri, a contemporary luxury mithai house known for reimagining Indian craftsmanship through unexpected flavours and artistic expression.

Gunjan Srivastava, Founder, Saffron & Mishri said, “Mithai is at the heart of every Indian celebration, and at Saffron & Mishri we love reimagining it with unexpected flavours and artistry. We look at global tastes and techniques and blend them with the Indian flavours we grew up with, so every piece feels familiar and surprising at the same time. Collaborating with Maybelline New York to bring mithai into beauty has been a joy, and we hope every limited-edition set brings a little extra sweetness to the season's celebrations.”

With this landmark campaign, Maybelline New York reinforces its commitment to creating beauty experiences that resonate with the aspirations, traditions and individuality of Indian consumers. Championing this vision to life, this festive season, Maybelline New York invites their consumers to step onto the “Maybelline New York Festive Express” which celebrates India’s festive season in motion. A season of multiple occasions, endless plans and celebrations, festive season in India is a whirlwind of getting ready, stepping out, hosting and hopping between festivities. The Festive Express captures this ever-moving spirit of the season.

Festivals in India have never been about the calendar. They’re about the people we find our way back to. With the Maybelline Festive Express, Maybelline New York is following that feeling from city to city, celebrating the music, culture, food and traditions that makes every city special. In Kolkata, Maybelline New York took inspiration from pandal hopping in Kolkata during Pujo and kicked off with a Pujo-coded “Maybe It’s My Stage” concert with artist Temsu Clover and then moved on to the capital city- Delhi, where the night turned golden with singer Rashmeet Kaur headlining a Diwali-bash celebrating the uniqueness of the city.

Maybelline New York then took the Festive Express to Mumbai, bringing its festive campaign to life against the backdrop of the iconic Asiatic Society of Mumbai. Through large-scale projection mapping, the landmark was transformed into a canvas for Maybelline’s festive world, illuminating the city with the campaign’s colours, energy and festive identity. With this, Maybelline became the first beauty brand to bring projection mapping to the iconic Asiatic Society. As the city came alive in celebration, the activation brought Maybelline’s festive world beyond screens and into the heart of Mumbai, creating a striking moment where the city’s heritage met the excitement of the season.

Each stop brings Maybelline New York closer to its consumers; in the places and moments they celebrate most.

Maya Aramouni, General Manager, Maybelline New York India said, “With our first-ever festive collection for India, we wanted to create more than a seasonal beauty edit – we wanted to celebrate the many ways India experiences and expresses the festive season. The festive calendar is packed, with back-to-back plans, celebrations and moments that call for makeup that can keep up. From our mithai-inspired Super Stay Vinyl Ink shades to the campaign led by Kiara Advani and our creator community, the campaign brings together product innovation, cultural relevance and beauty designed to go the distance through every festive moment.”

Stay tuned as Maybelline New York brings more exciting experiences to the festive season.

Maybe it’s festive. Maybe it’s Maybelline.

About Maybelline New York

Maybelline New York is the number one cosmetic brand in the world, available in over 120 countries. By combining technologically advanced formulas with on-trend expertise and New York City edge, Maybelline New York’s mission is to offer innovative, accessible, and effortless cosmetics for all. In 2020, Maybelline introduced Brave Together, a long-term program to support anxiety and depression worldwide. Brave Together provides critical one-on-one support, an online education hub, a variety of programming to help destigmatize the conversation around mental health and has committed to donate $10 million over the next five years to global and local organizations.

For more information log on to maybelline.co.in or www.maybelline.com/bravetogether.com.

Image2: Maybelline New York brought its festive campaign to life against the backdrop of the iconic Asiatic Society of Mumbai

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