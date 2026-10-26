NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 26: Music is getting louder, makeup is getting bolder, and “Maybe It’s My Stage” is back with the volume turned all the way up. Following its debut in Mumbai with Spotify, Maybelline New York is taking its cultural IP into the festive season, bringing a new chapter of live entertainment, beauty experiences and high-energy moments. Rooted in the energy of each city’s festive season, the experience brings music, makeup and self-expression together, inviting everyone to find their look, own their moment, and take the spotlight.

Advertisement

As India steps into one of its most vibrant and culturally rich seasons, the festive edition brings some of the country’s biggest names in music into intimate, curated cultural experiences, creating a more personal way to experience live music, beauty and culture.

Advertisement

Adding to the excitement, the Maybelline New York Festive Express makes its India debut, bringing a distinctly New York-inspired experience to the heart of India’s festive celebrations. Its journey kicks off in Kolkata, where Pujo is more than a festival; it’s an emotion that brings the entire city alive.

The Kolkata edition was designed to feel rooted in the city, with Pujo-inspired elements shaping the setting. The intimate format brought audiences closer to the music and the artist, with Temsu Clover taking the stage and turning up the energy. Known for her indie and soul-pop sound, Temsu has built a growing repertoire with tracks including “Blue,” “Cry fr You,” “Antidote” and “Slide.” Temsu’s superfans also got a special chance to meet the artist up close, making the night even more personal with music, fandom and plenty of memorable moments.

Advertisement

Next stop on the Festive Express: Diwali in Delhi, where the energy went up another notch. With everyone dressed to the nines, the celebration was in full swing. Rashmeet Kaur, known for her genre-blending sound that fuses Punjabi folk with pop and electronic influences, took the stage with an electrifying performance, bringing favourites like “Nadiyon Paar,” “Bajre Da Sitta” and “faqeeran” to life while sharing the stories behind her music. She also picked Mithai lipstick shades for her fans and reminisced about her favourite Diwali memories. Off stage, the festivities continued with lively rounds of mahjong and card games, keeping the energy high as attendees played for Maybelline goodies.

At both celebrations, the Super Stay Vinyl Ink Mithai Collection was put through a very real festive stress test. From digging into puchkas and festive treats to dancing, singing, laughing and expressing themselves, guests did it all without holding back, while their lipstick stayed on point through every bite, move and moment. The festive indulgences only added to the challenge, but the lipstick kept up with every beat, performance and celebration.

At the heart of the Festive Edition is Maybelline New York’s belief that there’s a stage for every version of you, across moods, genres and cities. And the show is far from over. With every stop, the Festive Express is set to turn up the volume on music, beauty and self-expression, bringing a fresh vibe to the “Maybe It’s My Stage” universe. Two cities down, more stages to set, and a whole lot of music and glam still waiting in the wings. This festive season, the spotlight is only getting bigger!

About Maybelline

Maybelline New York is the number one cosmetic brand in the world, available in over 120 countries. By combining technologically advanced formulas with on-trend expertise and New York City edge, Maybelline New York’s mission is to offer innovative, accessible, and effortless cosmetics for all. In 2020, Maybelline introduced Brave Together, a long-term program to support anxiety and depression worldwide. Brave Together provides critical one-on-one support, an online education hub, a variety of programming to help destigmatize the conversation around mental health and has committed to donate $10 million over the next five years to global and local organizations.

For more information log on to www.maybelline.com.

Instagram Handle: @maybelline_ind

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)