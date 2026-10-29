Mayfair Housing & 84 Investments Launch Mayfair Polo Estate, Inspired by spirit of Mayfair Polo

Mayfair Housing brings its six-decade legacy of real estate development in Mumbai to Gujarat with Mayfair Polo Estate, a 250+ acre country estate near Gandhinagar that reimagines the possibilities of expansive, equestrian-led living.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 28: Mayfair Polo, a championship-winning polo team and one of the driving forces behind the sport’s growing visibility in India, is bringing its spirit and lifestyle to residential living through Mayfair Polo Estate. Limited to just 350 luxury villas, Mayfair Polo Estate introduces a first-of-its-kind polo sporting and country estate lifestyle to Gujarat. The project is being jointly developed by Mayfair Housing and 84 Investments, blending the world of polo with luxury estate living on an unprecedented scale.

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Conceived for a select community of discerning families, Mayfair Polo Estate brings together sprawling private villas, a full-size polo field, resident horses, and a world-class leisure offering within a single gated countryside setting. Rarely seen in India, the estate marks a new chapter for luxury living in Gujarat, one defined not by excess, but by space, privacy, heritage, and an enduring sense of belonging.

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Villa plot sizes range from approximately 1,600 to 6,500 square yards. Offered in limited numbers and generous proportions, each plot affords its owner the rare luxury of space, allowing families to create a private country estate home set amidst open greens, mature landscapes, and uninterrupted views.

At the heart of the estate lies a 40-acre equestrian precinct, centred around a full-size polo field and supported by resident horses and stables. The sight of horses grazing in quiet paddocks, the energy of a match in full gallop, and the timeless rituals of the stable yard together shape an atmosphere few residential communities in the country can offer.

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The architectural vision has been entrusted to renowned architect Hiren Patel, Founder and Principal Architect of HPAD. Guided by a theme of equestrian elegance, the design pairs the classic charm of a countryside estate with a refined, contemporary sensibility, favouring understatement over opulence. Natural materials, fine craftsmanship, considered detailing, and a seamless dialogue between built form and landscape come together to create an estate designed to age beautifully over generations.

The estate’s sporting identity is rooted in a genuine polo pedigree. It draws on the journey of Mayfair Polo, founded in 2021 under the vision of Anay Shah. With 18 championship titles to its name, the team competes at Category ‘A’ polo centres across India and internationally, including Argentina. This lineage lends Mayfair Polo Estate an authenticity that sets it apart, bringing the discipline, horsemanship, and camaraderie of the game into everyday estate life.

Speaking about the location of the project, Nayan A. Shah, Co-Chairman, Mayfair 84 Realty, said,

“Ahmedabad today stands at the threshold of a remarkable transformation. With landmark infrastructure projects such as GIFT City, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train, expanding road networks and sustained economic growth, the city is rapidly emerging as one of India’s most compelling destinations for both investment and lifestyle. We saw an opportunity to introduce a new dimension of luxury living to this evolving market, one that celebrates space, privacy and a deeper connection with nature. Spread across 250+ acres, Mayfair Polo Estate introduces a rare country estate lifestyle to Gujarat, bringing together expansive villas, equestrian-inspired living and thoughtfully curated experiences to create a landmark destination for generations to come.”

Speaking about the partnership and vision for the development, Pankaj Keswani, Co-Chairman, Mayfair 84 Realty, said,

“Our decision to partner on this project was driven by three factors: Ahmedabad’s tremendous growth potential, the uniqueness of the Mayfair Polo Estate vision, and the opportunity to collaborate with one of India’s most respected architects, Ar. Hiren Patel.

Mayfair Polo Estate has been conceived more than just a luxury villa development, it is a carefully curated estate where architecture, landscape, equestrian culture and community come together seamlessly. Together, we are creating a landmark address that we believe will redefine legacy living in Gujarat.”

Commenting on the launch, Aditya Shah, Joint Managing Partner, Mayfair 84 Realty, said,

“Mayfair Polo Estate is the most ambitious expression of our six-decade legacy. As India’s first polo-inspired villa estate, it introduces a new dimension to country estate living, where architecture, landscape and the spirit of polo come together in remarkable harmony.

This is not just any villa development, it is a thoughtfully curated world shaped by heritage, community and a profound sense of belonging. With Ar. Hiren Patel’s design and an uncompromising focus on quality, materials and detailing, we are creating an estate of enduring character, one that families will cherish for generations and pass on as a legacy.

The response from the market has been extremely encouraging. At our recently concluded Channel Partner meet, we unveiled the project and announced an industry-leading brokerage of 6%, reflecting our confidence in the offering and our commitment to building strong partnerships.”

Sharing his vision for the estate, Anay Nayan Shah, Joint Managing Partner, Mayfair 84 Realty, said,

“Polo has been an integral part of our journey. It is a sport of courage, skill and grace, built on an extraordinary partnership between horse and rider. Through Mayfair Polo Estate, we are bringing that world home. Whether residents choose to play, watch a match from the clubhouse, or simply spend a quiet morning with the horses, they become part of a private community shaped by shared passions, tradition, and the joy of the outdoors. Mayfair Polo is more than a team. It’s a movement, elevating Indian polo, inspiring excellence, and forging a legacy built to last.”

Beyond the villa, Mayfair Polo Estate offers a life of privilege and leisure. The estate will feature a grand clubhouse, fine dining restaurants, a private members’ club, wellness facilities, and more than 50 curated lifestyle experiences, set amidst expansive green spaces and dedicated zones for recreation and social gatherings.

Days at the estate are designed to move gracefully between the quiet and the spirited. A sunrise ride through tree-lined trails, a leisurely family lunch on the lawns, an afternoon of polo watched from the clubhouse terrace, and candlelit evenings with friends capture the rhythm of estate life. It is a setting where privacy and community coexist, and where every moment is designed to become a lasting memory.

Situated at Aaglod, Mayfair Polo Estate enjoys convenient connectivity to Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Himmatnagar, Vijapur, and Mehsana. The location offers the tranquillity of a private countryside retreat while remaining within easy reach of Gujarat’s key business and commercial centres.

Mayfair Housing’s entry into Gujarat builds on a legacy of more than 62 years. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company has completed over 100 projects and delivered more than 1 crore sq. ft. of development across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, serving over 10,000 families. The partnership also marks 84 Investments’ entry into Gujarat’s real estate market. With Mayfair Polo Estate, the two companies bring to the state a landmark development that unites the grandeur of a country estate, the refinement of private living, and the enduring spirit of polo.

One Estate. One Legacy. One of a Kind. Mayfair Polo Estate.

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