Mayfair Housing Unveils New Brand Identity, Marking a New Chapter in Its Growth Journey

The evolved identity carries forward the company’s legacy while introducing a cleaner, contemporary and more adaptable visual system

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: Mayfair Housing, a 62-year-old Mumbai-based real estate company, has launched a new brand identity that reimagines its legacy with a contemporary expression. The transformation brings together a simplified new logo, a refined wordmark and a unified visual system designed to strengthen clarity, consistency and recognition across the company’s communications and customer touchpoints.

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The identity transformation comes at a significant phase in Mayfair Housing’s growth journey as the company expands its footprint across key micro-markets in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region & Ahmedabad and engages with a new generation of homebuyers. The refreshed visual identity has been created to better reflect the company’s contemporary outlook while retaining the trust and credibility built over more than six decades.

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The evolution of brand design draws on two enduring ideas. One is the wheel of time and the other, winds of change. The wheel reflects the rhythm of different eras and the expectations of new generations, recognizing how change is not a threat but a certainty. The winds represent the ability to adapt and move forward with purpose, based on the belief that those who respond to change do not merely endure but lead.

These two ideas come together to reflect the story of a brand that has endured for 62 years by continuously evolving while remaining true to its core values. Mayfair Housing has moved with the times and with its customers while remaining anchored in the values and culture with which it was built. The brand’s new identity is therefore more than a visual refresh. It is a recommitment to each of its foundations and a contemporary articulation of what the company will offer as it enters its next phase.

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Over the years, Mayfair Housing has refined its identity to remain relevant to changing audiences, expectations and formats. The new design carries this progression forward by retaining recognizable elements of the brand while making them more distinctive and versatile across digital, print and built environments. It translates the thinking behind the transformation into a cohesive identity suited to how customers experience the brand today.

At the heart of the new identity is a dynamic geometric symbol inspired by the movement of a pinwheel, expressing progress, adaptability and forward momentum. Three directional elements come together to represent evolution, balance and growth, while retaining the familiar triangular character long associated with Mayfair Housing.

The identity retains Mayfair Housing’s established red, green, orange and blue palette, but applies it through a more disciplined and flexible design system. The symbol is paired with a contemporary wordmark and the continuing brand promise, “Appreciating You.” The refreshed system also sets out clear standards for typography, imagery, graphic language, signage, digital platforms, advertising, sales offices and other branded environments.

Commenting on the new brand identity Dr Nayan Arvind Shah, Chairman, Mayfair Housing, said, “Any brand that has endured for more than six decades needs to stay rooted in its values while it responds to the world around it. For Mayfair, we are bringing in transformation that carries forward the trust, responsibility and commitment on which we were built. Being in the present gives our legacy a clear, contemporary expression without changing the principles that guide us in how we create homes, serve customers and build long-term relationships. Its simpler and more contemporary form gives us greater clarity and consistency across every touchpoint, while ‘Appreciating You.’ continues to remain at the heart of everything we do. It reflects Mayfair Housing as a brand that is relevant, recognizable and ready for the future.”

Aditya Nayan Shah, Joint Managing Director, Mayfair Housing, said, “Our refreshed identity marks an important step in Mayfair’s evolution and reflects the future we are building as a brand. Designed for a dynamic and increasingly connected world, it embodies our commitment to staying relevant, progressive, and customer-centric across every touchpoint. While its refined form brings greater clarity, consistency, and versatility, our core philosophy, ‘Appreciating You.’, remains unchanged and continues to guide everything we do. More than a visual transformation, this identity represents our ambition to grow, innovate, and create lasting value for our customers, partners, and communities. It is a symbol of a future-ready Mayfair: confident in its legacy, inspired by new possibilities, and prepared for the next chapter of growth.”

Anay Nayan Shah, Joint Managing Director, Mayfair Housing, added,“Our new brand identity reflects Mayfair Housing’s vision for the future while building on the strength of the legacy we have created over the years. As we enter a new phase of growth, this evolution positions us to engage more meaningfully with a changing world, a new generation of homebuyers, and emerging opportunities across the real estate landscape. More than a visual transformation, it is a reaffirmation of our commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer-centricity. It represents Mayfair Housing as a progressive, future-ready organization that continues to create enduring value for its customers, partners, and communities, while staying true to the principles that have defined us from the very beginning.”

Mayfair Housing’s identity is grounded in its four brand pillars namely, Safe, Appreciating, Reliable and Asset or SARA. Together, they articulate Mayfair Housing’s focus on creating secure spaces, building value over time, delivering with consistency and integrity, and developing meaningful assets with lasting relevance.

Over the coming days, the new identity will be rolled out across corporate communications, digital platforms, project collateral, advertising, sales offices, signage, workplaces and all customer-facing touchpoints. The integrated design has been developed to give the brand a consistent presence while allowing its communication to adapt to different projects, audiences and platforms.

Over its 62-year journey, Mayfair Housing has delivered more than 100 projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and developed over 1 crore square feet. The company has successfully redeveloped over 30 housing societies and today has a robust development pipeline exceeding 40 lakh square feet. With a disciplined growth strategy and deep understanding of Mumbai’s evolving real estate landscape, Mayfair Housing continues to expand across high-potential micro-markets while creating long-term value for customers and stakeholders.

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