Mayfair Polo and Artize Join Forces to Chart a Royal Route to the Jaipur Polo Season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: Mayfair Polo, a custodian of polo's timeless royal legacy, has now trained its sights on the prestigious Jaipur Polo season. Joining them in their quest is Artize, a luxury brand from the house of Jaquar. This first-of-its-kind sponsorship is a testament to Mayfair and Artize's shared belief in the values of luxury, timeless craftsmanship and time-honoured legacy.

Formed in 2021 under the visionary leadership of 26-year-old patron Anay Shah, Mayfair Polo is an embodiment of modern Indian polo, which goes beyond the pursuit of trophies and celebrates a longstanding tradition of excellence. The team has been playing at Category 'A' centres - from Delhi and Noida to Jaipur and Mumbai, proudly sporting its colours that represent players who are at the top of their class, display exemplary courage and are imbued with competitive fire. In addition to being the driving force behind Mayfair Polo, Shah not only leads the team strategically but also competes on the field with a (+0) handicap, reflecting his deep personal commitment to the sport.

Just as polo has transcended the royal grounds of Jaipur and Jodhpur to conquer cosmopolitan fields in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, while being the very embodiment of aristocracy, elegance and prestige, so has Mayfair Housing upheld itself as a beacon in Mumbai's flourishing real estate landscape over its sixty-year legacy. Its association with Mayfair Polo is an extension of this commitment to excellence and finds resonance in the group's approach of straddling the best of the old and the new. Similarly, for Artize - a brand built on the foundational pillars of luxury, craftsmanship and embracing the extraordinary - the partnership with Mayfair Polo represents their desire to back talent that's at the top of its game and a team that matches their unwavering pursuit of redefining benchmarks.

"Polo has always been more than a sport for those who play and appreciate it. In addition to being the sport of nobles, the gameplay is built on the foundation of teamwork, coordination, foresight and precision - these are values that we uphold. For me, polo is more than a passion - it represents my passion for upholding legacy, as well as my dedication to preserving centuries-old traditions through the lens of innovation. I'm very proud to have Artize, a brand that epitomises fine art and craftsmanship and distils these to elevate everyday objects into creations of lore," said Anay Shah, Founder of Mayfair Polo and Director of Mayfair Housing.

Ranbir Mehra, Director - Jaquar Group, added: "Artize has always drawn inspiration from art and heritage, and polo carries that same legacy of elegance and tradition. Our association with Mayfair Polo allows us to celebrate these shared values, bringing luxury design into a sport that resonates with culture, exclusivity and refinement. It is a partnership built on common ground, with the aim of creating lasting impressions among India's most discerning audiences."

Mayfair Polo joins the ranks of historic teams that have received the endorsement of industry scions as well as cultural icons. The team has garnered several victories since its inception, including winning The Turf Games - Christmas Cup 2022 in Mumbai, The Arc - New Years Cup 2022 in Mumbai, the BM Birla Cup 2023 in Jaipur, the Army Commander's Cup 2024 in Jaipur, the Col Girdhari Singh Memorial Cup 2024 in Delhi and Sawai Man Guard Cup 2025 among several others. This year, the team is poised to create the next chapter of their illustrious story with a busy tournament schedule that includes Rajasthan's September Polo Season, the Bhavnagar Polo Trophy (September 22 - 28, 2025) and the Gen Amar Singh Kanota Cup (September 29 - October 5, 2025).

