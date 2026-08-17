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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 17: Mayfair Residency, a residential development by Supercity Developers in Techzone-4, Greater Noida West, has recorded the sale of 200 homes in just 30 days, following a strong market response to its distinctive 20:80 'Freedom from Rent' campaign.

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At the heart of the campaign is a simple proposition: pay 20% now and the balance 80% at the offer of possession, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

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The strategy emerged through regular discussions between Supercity Developers and Big Bucks India, one of the project's key channel partners, around the project's advanced stage of development, its future sales strategy and the changing needs of homebuyers. Rather than structuring the campaign primarily around a price discount, the two teams focused on reducing the financial burden between booking and possession. The resulting proposition became the foundation of the 'Freedom from Rent' campaign.

For many homebuyers, particularly those purchasing their first home while currently living on rent, the period between buying an under-construction property and receiving possession can create a financial challenge. Depending on the buyer's financing structure, rental expenditure and home-loan obligations can overlap.

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Mayfair Residency's 20:80 structure seeks to address this by requiring only 20% at the initial stage and linking the substantial 80% balance to the offer of possession. For buyers financing the balance through a home loan, this can help move a significant part of the loan obligation closer to the stage when they are preparing to move into their new home, subject to individual loan sanction and disbursement terms.

20% Now. 80% at Offer of Possession. Freedom from Rent.

The proposition is particularly distinctive because Mayfair Residency is already at an advanced stage of development, allowing Supercity Developers to structure a large proportion of its future collections around possession rather than collecting most of the consideration much earlier in the construction cycle.

"When we were discussing the next phase of Mayfair Residency with the Big Bucks team, we wanted to create something more meaningful than another discount-led campaign. A homebuyer who is already paying rent should ideally not have to carry the financial burden associated with a new home for a long period before being able to use it. That thought became the foundation of 20:80 -- pay 20% today and the substantial 80% balance at the offer of possession." -- Zubin Miglani, Supercity Developers

"It also represents the confidence we have in the stage Mayfair Residency has reached. Our focus today is on execution and taking the project towards possession. A structure like this aligns our interests with those of our customers: we want to complete and offer possession, while the customer keeps a substantial portion of the purchase consideration protected until that milestone." -- Zubin Miglani, Supercity Developers

The structure can also be attractive to investors because it provides exposure to a residential asset with a comparatively limited initial capital commitment during the period leading towards possession. Any future price appreciation, however, remains dependent on market conditions and is not assured.

Big Bucks India has played a major role in translating the strategy into market response. Through extensive broker mobilisation, digital and on-ground marketing, customer engagement, site visits and sales conversion, its team and channel network have been instrumental in facilitating the sale of 200 homes during the campaign period.

"The 20:80 proposition came out of continuous discussions with Supercity Developers on how we could create a campaign suited specifically to the stage Mayfair Residency has reached. The strength of the proposition is its simplicity -- a customer commits 20% today and the substantial balance becomes payable at the offer of possession. Our teams then focused heavily on communicating that proposition across the market and bringing customers to experience the project on ground. The response of 200 sales in 30 days validates the strength of that collaboration." -- Abhishek Singh, Big Bucks India

The milestone was celebrated on 15 August at a special homebuyers' event built around the 'Freedom from Rent' theme, bringing together customers and their families for an Independence Day celebration of homeownership.

Eligible customers also participated in a grand lucky draw featuring rewards worth approximately ₹1 crore, including cars, motorcycles, consumer electronics and other prizes, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

Mayfair Residency is spread across approximately 5.9 acres and comprises 12 residential towers and approximately 1,050 homes, offering 2, 3 and 4 BHK residences along with a clubhouse, swimming pool, sports facilities and landscaped green spaces.

With construction at an advanced stage, Supercity Developers' immediate focus remains on execution, customer experience and progressing Mayfair Residency towards possession.

About Supercity Developers

Supercity Developers is a real estate development company focused on residential development in Delhi-NCR. The company follows an execution-led and customer-focused approach, combining development experience with contemporary sales strategy, customer engagement and long-term value creation. Mayfair Residency in Greater Noida West is one of its key residential developments.

About Big Bucks India

Big Bucks India is a real estate advisory and channel sales organisation operating across residential, commercial and land markets. Its extensive channel network, marketing capabilities and on-ground sales operations have played a significant role in the sales momentum achieved at Mayfair Residency.

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