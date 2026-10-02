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Home / Business / Mazagon Dock clarifies it dropped Thoothukudi shipyard plan after JV chose another anchor shipyard

Mazagon Dock clarifies it dropped Thoothukudi shipyard plan after JV chose another anchor shipyard

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ANI
Updated At : 03:28 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 2 (ANI): Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) has clarified that it did not pursue its proposed greenfield shipyard project at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, after the joint venture (JV) entity for the proposed shipbuilding cluster selected another shipyard as its Anchor Shipyard.

The clarification came after a media report stated that Mazagon Dock had decided not to proceed with the Thoothukudi shipyard project.

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MDL said it has instead been selected as the Anchor Shipyard for two proposed Greenfield Shipbuilding Industrial Clusters at Dighi in Maharashtra and Dugarajapatnam in Andhra Pradesh under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision (MAKV) 2047.

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The company said it is currently focusing on these two shipbuilding clusters.

In an official statement, it said, “MDL had earlier explored the development of a greenfield shipyard at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. However, the same was not pursued further by MDL following the decision of the Joint Venture company formed by the Tamil Nadu State Government entity and V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority to select another shipyard as the Anchor Shipyard for the proposed Thoothukudi cluster”.

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An anchor shipyard is the primary, leading facility in a greenfield shipbuilding cluster that drives development, builds large vessels, and attracts ancillary manufacturing and repair industries.

The Thoothukudi project had earlier been explored by MDL as a potential greenfield shipyard in Tamil Nadu.

In September 2025, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) had signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to establish a shipyard in Thoothukudi with a proposed investment of Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 18,000 crore.

The project was subsequently not pursued by MDL after the Joint Venture entity formed by a Tamil Nadu state government entity and V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority selected another shipyard as the Anchor Shipyard for the proposed Thoothukudi shipbuilding cluster.

MDL is now focusing on the Dighi, Maharashtra and Dugarajapatnam, Andhra Pradesh clusters, where it has been selected as Anchor Shipyard under MAKV 2047.

The share price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) closed at Rs 2058.70 on Thursday at the National Stock Exchange (NSE). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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