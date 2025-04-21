HT Syndication

Chandigarh [India], April 21: MB Chicken, Canada's premium fried chicken brand, has officially landed in India with the successful opening of its flagship store in Sector 35C, Chandigarh followed by Doraha (Drive-through), Gurugram and Jalandhar. The launch marks a significant milestone for food lovers in the city, who can now enjoy premium fried chicken infused with international flavours and a regional twist.

Founded in Newfoundland, Canada, MB Chicken has built a reputation for exceptional quality and taste. Known for its premium hand-breaded fried chicken, and iconic Taters, the brand has won hearts across Canada, the UK, and Mexico. Now, it sets its sights on India--one of the most exciting and diverse food markets in the world.

With India's booming QSR sector and a passion for bold, flavourful food, MB Chicken identified Chandigarh as the perfect launchpad. The city's youthful vibe, cosmopolitan culture, and food-forward audience make it an ideal location for the brand's Indian debut.

Gregory F. Roberts, CEO of MBI Brands, personally inaugurated the store during the grand opening celebration.

"We wanted our entry into India to be thoughtful, culturally aware, and rooted in genuine connection. Chandigarh's energy and food culture align perfectly with our brand values--it's a natural fit," he shared during the launch.

The launch was a collaborative effort between the MBI Brands' international leadership and the MB Chicken India operations team. Representing MBI Brands were Gregory F. Roberts (CEO), Nash Moledina (Director of Operations - Int.), and Dylan Powell (VP - Int. Development)--all of whom played key roles in the brand's global growth and strategic entry into India.

Leading the charge from MB Chicken India were Cameron Thomson (President), Sanjeeb Ghatak (COO), Gautam Kamra (VP - Operations), and Ankita Mane (GM - Marketing), who together orchestrated a robust GTM strategy, local adaptations, and the grand launch experience.

The celebration included an exclusive chef tasting event, where renowned chefs including Chef Manjit Gill, Chef Vivek Saggar, Chef Vijaya Baskaran, Dr. Chef Saurabh Sharma, and Mr. Sanjay Anand (Publisher, Hammer Publishers Pvt. Ltd.) sampled the menu and approved the brand's innovative culinary fusion.

MB Chicken India now serves its signature Big Mary® sandwich and hand-breaded fried chicken, marinated to perfection using clean ingredients, along with a specially crafted vegetarian menu tailored to suit Indian taste buds. These offerings reflect the brand's commitment to respecting local preferences without compromising on flavour or quality.

The new Chandigarh store promises a welcoming dine-in experience, contemporary interiors, and the highest standards of hygiene and service--redefining expectations within the Indian QSR space.

MB Chicken India is now open to the public, and invites everyone in and around Chandigarh to experience this exciting new culinary destination.

Visit today at Sector 35C, Chandigarh and be a part of the flavourful journey.

https://www.mbchicken.in/

