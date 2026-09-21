MBA Karo Strengthens Its All-in-One MBA Entrance Prep Model With a New Wellbeing Push

SMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 21: MBA Karo is an online coaching platform for MBA entrance exams and has partnered with Manotwam, a mental wellbeing platform led by psychologist Saumya Sundriyal, to support navigating high-pressure environments. It aims to bring structured emotional support into exam preparation for CAT, XAT, NMAT, SNAP, CMAT, MAT, ATMA, MAHCET, MICAT, SRCC GBO, XGMT and CUET PG aspirants across the country.

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Founded in 2023 by Pranav Pant and Dr Vidhi Joshi, MBA Karo has built its reputation on a simple idea: since most MBA entrance exams share a large chunk of the syllabus, students shouldn't need a separate prep track for each one. That approach has already reached over 70,000 students, helping them enter more than 20 IIMs, 250+ XAT colleges, all Symbiosis institutes, and over 1,000 AICTE-approved colleges through CMAT, with over 500 students converting seats at IIMs, XLRI, MICA and SCMHRD so far.

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Reflecting on what makes the platform's teaching stand out. Pranav Pant is an FMS Delhi graduate and a multiple 99.9+ percentile scorer in MBA entrance exams; he handles Quant and DILR, said exam tricks fall apart the moment a paper looks unfamiliar, so his focus stays on building real conceptual clarity that survives any twist an exam setter throws in. Dr Vidhi Joshi is a trained lawyer who leads Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, and added that most students aren't actually weak at English; they're afraid of getting it wrong. Her sessions strengthen skills and self-belief.

This philosophy shapes how the courses themselves are put together. The CAT & OMETs 2026-27 Complete Course alone runs across more than 400 lessons in MBA Karo platform , while students juggling two exams at once can opt for a combined NMAT & SNAP track instead of enrolling separately. Standalone options exist for SNAP, NMAT and MICAT, as well as shorter booster modules, covering areas like Critical Reasoning or English Grammar.

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Mock tests mirror the actual exam interface for CAT, NMAT, SNAP, XAT, MAHCET, CMAT, MICAT, XGMT, SRCC GBO and CUET PG, each one returning an All-India percentile along with a question-by-question breakdown.

That same attention to a student's mental state is what led MBA Karo to bring Manotwam on board. Speaking on the partnership, Saumya Sundriyal said exam preparation puts enormous pressure on young minds, and pairing academic mentorship with professional emotional support gives students a far more complete system to lean on. For MBA Karo, the tie-up formalises something the platform already believed: a student who feels supported tends to perform better than one who is simply drilled harder.

Results from the platform back that up. Sneha Kabra, who has converted IIM Lucknow, points to the constant encouragement she got through her prep. Sayali Kulkarni, who converted SCMHRD, credits SNAP-specific sessions and detailed PI feedback for her jump in performance. Khushi Goyal, who converted IIM Kozhikode, says both mentors were consistently straightforward without ever discouraging her. Aahan Joshi's conversion to SIMSREE adds another name to a growing list.

Beyond mocks and lectures, the platform also gives away a large share of its material for free, such as previous year papers, a CAT Profile Evaluator, topic-wise PDFs, a Study Plan Generator and much more.

MBA Karo's founders have pointed to this repeatedly as the actual problem they set out to solve: a student's pin code or the fee structure of a local coaching centre shouldn't decide how well-prepared they walk into an exam hall. For students juggling prep alongside college or a job, the platform's mobile app, Learnyfy, carries lessons, practice sets and mocks onto a phone.

Saumya Sundriyal expanded on this point while discussing the Manotwam partnership, noting that a lot of the anxiety students carry into an exam hall has nothing to do with how prepared they actually are. It comes from months of pressure, comparison and self-doubt that build up quietly and rarely get addressed until they start affecting performance. This is where Manotwam blends structured therapy with an Indian-psychology lens, providing students real emotional support in their preparation journey.

Preparation at MBA Karo also doesn't end once the written round is over. The platform runs GDPI and WAT-PI support alongside mock interviews and writing practice, aimed at the admission rounds that follow CAT, XAT and the other exams. That, paired with the Manotwam tie-up, reflects a broader stance the founders have taken from the start: rushing through a syllabus might look productive on paper but tends to leave gaps, and a slower, concept-first approach compounds into stronger results once the actual exam is in front of a student.

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