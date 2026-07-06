MBM Co-founders Club by Marwari Catalysts Group Selects First Three Startups, Next Batch to Open Soon

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Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], July 6: In a significant step towards strengthening the startup ecosystem of MBM University (formerly MBM Engineering College), Marwari Catalysts Group, in collaboration with the MBM Alumni Association, has launched the MBM Co-founders Club - a first-of-its-kind initiative dedicated to supporting startups founded by MBM alumni. More than just a platform, the Club is envisioned as a movement by MBM alumni, for MBM alumni, bringing together successful entrepreneurs, investors and industry leaders to help founders build scalable businesses.

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The first cohort of the programme has already generated an overwhelming response, with nearly 60 startup applications received from MBM alumni representing diverse sectors and geographies.

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To evaluate the applications, a screening committee was constituted under the leadership of Vipul Kocher, President of the MBM Alumni Association, comprising Virendra Gupta, Abhishek Kumbhat, Jhilmil Kochar and Sushil Sharma (Founder- Marwari Catalysts). After a rigorous evaluation process, three high-potential startups have been selected for the inaugural cohort. The names of the selected startups will be announced shortly.

The selected startups will receive strategic support in the form of funding opportunities, one-on-one mentorship from successful founders and industry experts, business scaling guidance, investor connect, market access and global exposure through the extensive ecosystem of Marwari Catalysts Group.

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In addition, Marwari Catalysts will provide startup acceleration credits worth nearly USD 200,000, including AWS credits, cloud infrastructure, AI and developer tools, software subscriptions and other technology resources that will help founders build and scale their businesses more efficiently.

The programme will also facilitate participation in international startup delegations, investor interactions and global business networks, enabling founders from Jodhpur to explore opportunities beyond India.

Following the announcement of the first cohort, applications for the second batch of the MBM Co-founders Club will be invited. The organisers expect an even stronger response from MBM alumni entrepreneurs across India and overseas, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for alumni-led entrepreneurship.

The initiative is expected to foster a vibrant startup culture within MBM University, benefiting not only alumni founders but also current students, researchers and aspiring entrepreneurs. It is also expected to strengthen the innovation ecosystem of Jodhpur and Western Rajasthan by encouraging more technology-led ventures and job creators.

Speaking on the initiative, Sushil Sharma, Founder, Marwari Catalysts Group and a member of the screening committee, said, "MBM has produced exceptional engineers, innovators and business leaders over several decades. Through the MBM Co-founders Club, our objective is to create a structured platform where alumni founders receive access to capital, mentorship, industry networks and global opportunities. This initiative is about building a sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem that will continue to create successful startups for years to come."

Vipul Kocher, President of the MBM Alumni Association, said, "Our alumni network is one of MBM's greatest strengths. The Co-founders Club brings together successful alumni from across industries and geographies to support fellow entrepreneurs. We believe this initiative will inspire more MBM graduates to pursue entrepreneurship and contribute towards innovation-led economic growth."

One of the defining strengths of the initiative is the remarkable support extended by the MBM alumni community. Alumni from across India as well as the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore and Dubai have come forward to mentor founders, facilitate investments and open global business networks for the selected startups.

Over the decades, MBM has produced several distinguished leaders who have made their mark in government, technology, manufacturing, infrastructure and entrepreneurship. Notable alumni include Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister; Dr. Prem Shanker Goel, eminent space scientist and Padma Shri awardee; Sunil Chordia, Chairman & Managing Director of Rajratan Global Wire Ltd.; Pratik Patel, Chairman & Managing Director of Jash Engineering Ltd.; and several accomplished entrepreneurs and business leaders across India and overseas. Their continued engagement with the institution reflects the enduring strength of the MBM alumni network.

With the launch of the MBM Co-founders Club, Marwari Catalysts Group and the MBM Alumni Association aim to create one of India's strongest alumni-led startup platforms, helping transform innovative ideas from MBM alumni into globally competitive enterprises while strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem of Jodhpur, Western Rajasthan and beyond.

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