 Mcap of 6 of top 10 valued firms erodes by Rs 70,486.95 crore; Reliance, TCS biggest laggards : The Tribune India

Mcap of 6 of top 10 valued firms erodes by Rs 70,486.95 crore; Reliance, TCS biggest laggards

ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Bharti Airtel were the gainers

Mcap of 6 of top 10 valued firms erodes by Rs 70,486.95 crore; Reliance, TCS biggest laggards


PTI

New Delhi, May 21

Six of the 10 most valued firms faced a combined erosion of Rs 70,486.95 crore in their market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) taking the biggest hit following a weak trend in equities.

While Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, State Bank of India and HDFC were the laggards from the top 10 pack, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

Last week, the BSE Sensex declined 298.22 points or 0.48 per cent.

"Markets took a breather last week and shed half a per cent amid mixed cues. The beginning was upbeat, however, profit-taking in heavyweights across sectors pushed the index lower in the following sessions," Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research at Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Among major losers, the market valuation of Reliance Industries fell by Rs 27,941.49 crore to Rs 16,52,702.63 crore and that of TCS eroded by Rs 19,027.06 crore to Rs 11,78,854.88 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation declined by Rs 10,527.02 crore to Rs 9,20,568.10 crore and HDFC's by Rs 9,585.82 crore to Rs 4,99,848.62 crore.

The mcap of State Bank of India went lower by Rs 2,722.01 crore to Rs 5,13,209.81 crore and that of ITC dipped Rs 683.55 crore to Rs 5,21,852.46 crore.

However, Infosys added Rs 9,733.98 crore to its valuation at Rs 5,26,491.90 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel jumped Rs 7,722.54 crore to Rs 4,49,050.34 crore and that of ICICI Bank rallied Rs 7,716.4 crore to Rs 6,67,196.10 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 4,229.27 crore to Rs 6,20,621.04 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the top 10 most valued firms chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.  

#Airtel

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

2
Delhi

CBI files charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

3
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi completes PhD in Political Science, gets certificate at Panjab varsity convocation

4
Nation

CGHS beneficiaries to get cashless treatment at 6 AIIMS

5
Sports

Decisions that khaps will take for us could 'hurt nation', warn protesting wrestlers

6
Nation

Tussle for control over bureaucracy in Delhi: Centre seeks review of Constitution Bench verdict

7
Haryana

Drain on infra, Gurugram locals reject stilt plus 4 floors

8
Nation

Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government gives 'in-principle' nod for 5 guarantees in first Cabinet meet

9
Entertainment

Here is why Urvashi Rautela is being compared with Aishwarya Rai; netizens drop some nasty comments on her pics from Cannes

10
Punjab

Luxury resort Sukhvilas not new to controversy

Don't Miss

View All
Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold
World

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting
Features

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive
Features

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

Police dog beats cancer, back on duty
Punjab

Faridkot police dog beats cancer, back on duty

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning ‘dry and rocky’: Britain’s record holding climber
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod
Nation

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Top News

Need to raise voice together against unilateral attempts to change status quo: PM Modi at G7 Summit

Need to raise voice together against unilateral attempts to change status quo: PM Modi at G7 Summit

The current situation in Ukraine is an issue of humanity and...

‘I should take your autograph...’ US President Joe Biden to PM Modi

'I should take your autograph...' US President Joe Biden to PM Modi

Said he's been facing a challenge with a deluge of requests ...

BSF shoots down drone near border in Amritsar Sector, seizes over 3-kg drugs

BSF shoots down drone near border in Amritsar Sector, seizes over 3-kg drugs

This is the fifth drone to be shot down in Punjab this week,...

Sonia Gandhi, Kharge, pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Sonia Gandhi, Kharge pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary ...

2 lakh tech employees lose jobs in 2023 to date, more in the offing

2 lakh tech employees lose jobs in 2023 to date, more in the offing

Companies like Meta, BT, Vodafone and many others announced ...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone near border in Amritsar Sector, seizes over 3-kg drugs

BSF shoots down drone near border in Amritsar Sector, seizes over 3-kg drugs

Punjab Govt taking sacrilege cases, law and order casually, says SGPC

Fire breaks out at Aanam Cinema; no casualty reported

Eyeing greener pastures, two youths land in Indonesian jail

City resident falls prey to sextortion racket, loses Rs 3.85L

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Security up in Bathinda over threat letters

Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

Dhanas mishap: Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar quotes ‘Sholay’ dialogue, advises students to shed fear of failure

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

3 held with 5 pistols, followed Lawrence Bishnoi gang

2 found dead on railway tracks

Delhi govt says harassment complaints by officers ‘absolutely fake’, LG indulging in ‘dirty politics’

Delhi govt says harassment complaints by officers ‘absolutely fake’, LG indulging in ‘dirty politics’

Sonia Gandhi, Kharge pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Delhi L-G inspects cleaning of Najafgarh lake, appreciates labourers’ work

Will challenge ordinance: Arvind Kejriwal

Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict

Kapurthala farmers protest rise in theft cases

Kapurthala farmers protest rise in theft cases

Areas near Kala Sanghian drain high on chromium

5 booked for illegal mining in Garhshankar village

Exponents hail inclusion of Sikh martial art gatka in National Games

Jimpa kick-starts work on road to Chintpurni

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Manual slips being issued at parking lot, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Close shave for 3 as car catches fire at Raikot

5 days on, dumpsite fire yet to be doused

Residential area mishaps most fatal, claimed max lives: NCRB

67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

Patiala: 67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

Patiala admn imposes ban on Chinese kite string

Shops gutted in fire near level crossing No. 22