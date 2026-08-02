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Home / Business / Mcap of nine of top-10 most valued firms jumps Rs 2.51 lakh crore; Bajaj Finance biggest winner

Mcap of nine of top-10 most valued firms jumps Rs 2.51 lakh crore; Bajaj Finance biggest winner

Market valuation of Bajaj Finance surged Rs 80,345.97 crore to Rs 7,10,817.51 crore, the most among the top-10 firms

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New Delhi, Updated At : 11:56 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most-valued firms jumped Rs 2.51 lakh crore last week, with Bajaj Finance emerging as the biggest winner, in tandem with a positive trend in equities.

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Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 2,034.87 points, or 2.67 per cent, and the NSE Nifty surged 616.15 points, or 2.59 per cent.

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"Markets staged a strong rebound during the week, snapping their recent losing streak as easing crude oil prices, improving geopolitical sentiment, encouraging Q1 FY27 earnings, and renewed foreign institutional investor (FII) buying lifted risk appetite," Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

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While Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the gainers from the top-10 pack, Hindustan Unilever emerged as the only laggard.

The market valuation of Bajaj Finance surged Rs 80,345.97 crore to Rs 7,10,817.51 crore, the most among the top-10 firms. Shares of NBFC Bajaj Finance on Friday ended over 8 per cent higher after the firm reported a 28 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the June quarter of FY27.

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Bharti Airtel's valuation soared Rs 44,959.5 crore to reach Rs 12,30,005.63 crore.

The market valuation of TCS jumped Rs 40,414.03 crore to Rs 8,55,894.78 crore and that of Reliance Industries climbed Rs 39,447.35 crore to Rs 17,69,108.79 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Larsen & Toubro rallied Rs 21,096.8 crore to Rs 5,41,844.69 crore and that of State Bank of India edged higher by Rs 10,845.97 crore to Rs 9,47,799.81 crore.

HDFC Bank's mcap advanced Rs 8,164.73 crore to Rs 11,52,150.63 crore.

The valuation of LIC went up Rs 4,427.49 crore to Rs 5,37,435.05 crore and that of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 1,660.37 crore to Rs 10,29,878.30 crore.

However, the mcap of Hindustan Unilever declined Rs 10,326.46 crore to Rs 4,93,602.13 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, LIC, and Hindustan Unilever.

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