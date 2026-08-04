MCC Public School Scripts History, Sets 56 World Records

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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 4: MCC Public School, one of the city's pioneering CBSE institutions run by the 191-year-old MCC Association, closed out a landmark week with the successful staging of the "MCC World Records Festival 2026", a celebration that culminated in 56 officially adjudicated and certified world records. The festival brought together more than 1,137 students and 90 staff members in what organisers described as a rare confluence of talent, creativity, innovation and endurance, held to commemorate the school's tenth anniversary. The festival featured six major team world record attempts and 50 individual attempts, all adjudicated by four internationally recognised bodies -- Elite World Records, Asian Book of Records, Indian Book of Records and Tamilan Book of Records.

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The Citation Ceremony for the event was held on August 1, 2026 at the MCC School Auditorium. The Citation Ceremony was presided over by K.M.Mammen, Chairman of the MCC Association and President of MCC Public School, in the esteemed presence of P.C.R. Suresh, Chairperson of the Schools Committee and Member of the Board of Directors, MCC Association; Dr.G.J. Manohar, Secretary, MCC Association; Dr. Jolly Saji Matthew, Correspondent and Principal. The ceremony was also attended by a large gathering of parents, students, and distinguished guests.

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At the Citation Ceremony, K.M.Mammen, Chairman, praised the exceptional commitment, discipline, and collaborative spirit shown by students, faculty, teachers and the principal in reaching this historic achievement. He noted that the 56 world records officially certified stood as a testimony to the institution's steadfast pursuit of academic distinction, innovative thinking, and well-rounded holistic education. He further remarked that this accomplishment would forever be etched as a source of pride in the school's history, serving as a lasting inspiration for future generations to think ambitiously and pursue greatness.

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The Accomplishment of the world records are as follows:

The first record, for the Maximum Authors Contributing to a Fiction Story Book Series Published by a School, saw the completed series span two volumes, penned by 643 student authors drawn from Grade IV to Grade XII. Over more than two months, 676 students wrote original stories drawing purely on their own imagination, each with distinct characters and plots, of which 643 were selected and compiled into the two volumes and the Series was titled as "Inkspire-The MCC Fiction Treasury"-- a rare showcase of collective young storytelling under one school banner.

The second record, for the Maximum Participants Performing a Sports Drill While Holding an Umbrella Simultaneously at a Single Venue, brought together 612 participants moving in perfect unison. The drill, held over 5 minutes and 36 seconds, saw every student holding an identical umbrella, turning the field into a visual spectacle for the spectators. Performed with precision and discipline, the drill stood out as a striking blend of coordination, colour and choreography.

The third record, for the Maximum Participants Performing Vegetable Print Artwork Simultaneously at a Single Venue, involved 434 students from Pre-Montessori to Grade III, turning a single hall into a canvas of colour and collaborative art. Using vegetables such as potato, carrot, beans and ladies' finger as natural stamps, the young artists dipped, pressed and painted their way to completing the artwork within a span of one hour -- a joyful display of creativity, patience and teamwork among the school's youngest learners.

The fourth record, for Maximum Participants Solving Single-Digit Mental Arithmetic Addition Problems (Four Rows) Simultaneously in 30 Minutes, had 428 participants from Grade II to Grade VIII collectively solved 125629 problems within the stipulated time. Working with speed and precision, the students showcased their mental arithmetic skills and sharp focus, turning a simple classroom exercise into a display of collective mathematical agility that spanned across age groups.

The fifth record, Maximum Robotic Models Assembled by a Team in 24 Hours at a Single Venue, witnessed 396 participants forming 198 teams and assembling 198 robotic models, of which 348 participants and 174 robotic models qualified under the prescribed world record norms during the overnight engineering marathon held between July 25 and 26, 2026. Centred on the theme "Innovating Humanity through Robotics," each model addressed real-world challenges, including disaster relief, assistance for the elderly and persons with disabilities, environmental conservation, agricultural support, and other humanitarian applications, transforming 24 hours of continuous teamwork into a remarkable celebration of innovation and purposeful technological excellence.

The sixth and final record, Longest Bible Reading Marathon by a Team, continued uninterrupted for 24 hours and 25 minutes between July 25 and 26, 2026, with 1,065 students, teachers, and non-teaching staff participating in a continuous relay reading. More than a record attempt, the marathon promoted patience, compassion, and moral discipline among young minds. Participants took turns reading the Bible continuously, fostering a deeper understanding of Scripture while strengthening faith, unity, and a shared sense of community throughout the school.

A Festival of Firsts: Beyond the six certified team records, the festival hosted 50 individual world record attempts across academic, artistic, athletic and cultural disciplines, adding to the scale of an event organisers called among the most ambitious ever undertaken by a Chennai school.

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