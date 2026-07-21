MCC World Records Festival 2026: Students Claim 16 World Records Titles in Phase One

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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 21: MCC Public School, a premier CBSE institution managed by the 191-year-old MCC Association, successfully conducted the first phase of the MCC World Records Festival 2026 - Individual Accomplishments on July 18 and 19, celebrating a decade of academic excellence. Featuring outstanding achievements across academics, arts, sports, and creativity, every attempt was rigorously adjudicated and officially certified by Elite World Records, Asian Book of Records, Indian Book of Records, and Tamilan Book of Records.

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F. Samanta, a Grade IX student, set the world record for the Longest Duration Playing Badminton Against the Most Opponents by competing continuously for 9 hours and 45 minutes against 78 opponents. She displayed exceptional stamina, agility, endurance, reflexes, consistency, and mental resilience while maintaining outstanding performance throughout the marathon challenge. Her remarkable sporting achievement reflects unwavering determination and dedication, inspiring others through the mission: "Empower Women and Empower Nation."

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Jessica Jones, Grade IX, set the record for the Most Poems Authored and Published in a Book by the Youngest Author, writing 200 poems at the age of 13 Years, 7 Months, and 6 Days. Her published collection captured original themes and imagery developed over months of sustained creative writing. Balancing schoolwork with her literary pursuit, she completed a body of poetry ready for publication titled "Whispers from a Young Heart"

Leandra Gracelin K, Grade V, set the record for the Most Basic Semi-Functional Robotic Models Assembled in 3 Hours, completing 27 models within the timeframe. Working independently through each build, she demonstrated strong technical understanding of circuitry and assembly for her grade level. The attempt required precision and patience, as each model had to meet functional standards before being counted.

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Faithlyn Celesta Samuel, Grade II, set the record for the Most Gospel Songs Sung in One Hour, performing 48 songs within the allotted time. Demonstrating exceptional vocal endurance, confidence, rhythm, and musical expression, she maintained consistent pitch, clarity, and performance quality throughout the hour, showcasing remarkable talent, dedication, and perseverance.

Tejash R. V., Grade II, set the record for the Highest Number of Single-Digit (Two Rows) Mental Arithmetic Addition Problems Solved While Performing Vegetable Print Art Simultaneously in 20 Minutes, completing 1097 problems while creating 4 vegetable print artworks. Demonstrating exceptional multitasking ability, he balanced rapid mental calculations with creative printing, maintaining accuracy, concentration, coordination, and artistic expression throughout the challenging attempt.

Ryaan Roshin, Grade X, set the record for the Highest Number of Words Typed on a Laptop in 30 Minutes, typing 2315 words within the timeframe. Maintaining steady speed and accuracy throughout the session, he demonstrated strong keyboarding skills built through consistent practice.

Bennett J Nathaniel, Grade I, set the record for the Highest Number of Clay Models Made in One Hour, completing 34 models within the timeframe. Shaping each model with care despite the time pressure, he displayed strong hand coordination and creativity with craftsmanship, requiring consistent quality across every model produced.

P. S. Saivishnu, UKG, set the record for the Fastest Time to Recite Multiplication Tables from 1 to 10 and Complete 5 Dot-to-Dot Drawings Simultaneously, finishing in 1 minute and 53 seconds. Demonstrating remarkable memory, concentration, coordination, and multitasking skills, he completed drawings with outstanding accuracy and confidence.

Dev Prasath, Grade IX, set the record for the Highest Number of Pencil Shades Completed in 4 Hours, finishing 112 pencil shades within the session. Working methodically through each piece, he maintained consistent technique and detailing despite the extended duration.

Riaan Siddhartha Y, Grade II, set the record for the Fastest Time to Identify 100 Human Anatomical Structures in Response to a Prompt, clocking 1 minute and 15 seconds. Responding swiftly to each prompt, he displayed an impressive grasp of anatomical terms well beyond expectations.

Dhruv John, Grade IV, set the record for the Fastest Time to Complete a 20 x 50 Metres Elite Shuttle Run, clocking 5 minutes and 7 seconds. Sprinting back and forth across the marked distance, he maintained speed and precision in his turns throughout the run, it tested agility, acceleration and stamina in a compact but demanding format.

Assad Yaseer, Grade VII, set the record for the Most Science Concepts, Definitions and Formulae Demonstrated in 30 Minutes While Making Origami Models Simultaneously, presenting 598 demonstrations and completing 40 origami models. Explaining scientific principles while folding intricate paper models, he balanced verbal clarity with manual precision throughout the session including academic depth and creative dexterity at once.

M Mithran, LKG, set the record for the Maximum Early Learning Facts Recalled and Paper Cup Pyramids Made Simultaneously in 10 Minutes, recalling 198 facts while building 26 pyramids. Answering prompts while stacking cups with steady hands, he combined verbal recall with fine motor coordination throughout the attempt.

Pokkisha K, UKG, set the record for the Fastest Time to Recall 200 Early Learning Facts, clocking 2 minutes and 41 seconds. Responding to each prompt with confidence and clarity, she displayed strong memory retention well beyond typical expectations alongside knowledge across a wide range of facts for a pre-schooler.

P Benny Felix, Grade I, set the record for the Maximum Thumbprint Artworks Made in 60 Minutes, completing 21 artworks within the hour. Pressing and shaping each thumbprint into distinct designs, he sustained creativity and precision throughout the extended session.

A Charvi, Grade I, set the record for the Fastest Time to Identify 150 Vocabulary Words from Digital Images, completing the task in 1 minute 56 second's time. Naming each word as images appeared on screen, she displayed quick visual processing, strong vocabulary recall, the exercise combined observation with rapid verbal response, and testing reflexes alongside language skills.

With sixteen individual world records successfully certified in this first phase, MCC Public School now looks ahead to the festival's second phase, where more students will attempt fresh individual records, carrying forward the spirit of this landmark anniversary celebration.

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