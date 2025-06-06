DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / McCain Foods India Launches Regenerative Agriculture Demonstration Farm in Gujarat

McCain Foods India Launches Regenerative Agriculture Demonstration Farm in Gujarat

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:10 PM Jun 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

BusinessWire India

Advertisement

Sabarkantha (Gujarat) [India], June 6: Marking a significant milestone in its sustainability journey, McCain Foods India today announced the launch of its first Regenerative Agriculture Demonstration Farm in Hajipur village, Himmatnagar Taluka, in the district of Sabarkantha, Gujarat. The launch coincides with World Environment Day, underscoring McCain's commitment to climate-smart agriculture and long-term resilience in farming.

This initiative is part of McCain's global pledge to implement regenerative agricultural practices across 100% of its grower network by 2030. The demonstration farm aims to serve as a living showcase--bringing together innovation, local relevance, and practical implementation to support farmers in transitioning to regenerative practices.

Advertisement

Why this farm matters:

The farm will demonstrate key principles of regenerative agriculture, including:

Advertisement

* Cover cropping and crop rotation to enhance biodiversity and soil structure

* Reduced chemical usage to encourage natural ecosystem balance

* Improved water use efficiency through precision practices

* Soil health enhancement for long-term agricultural productivity

By offering a hands-on, locally contextual model, the farm will act as a learning and innovation hub for farmers, McCain teams, agri-experts, and partners. Sabarkantha was selected as the site due to its prominence as one of McCain's key growing regions, supported by a strong base of engaged farmers and favorable agro-climatic conditions.

Speaking at the launch event, Mr. Mainak Dhar, Managing Director, McCain Foods India, said: "This Demonstration Farm reflects McCain's deep commitment to advancing regenerative agriculture in India--not just as a concept, but as a practical and scalable reality. As a company rooted in agriculture, we take pride in leading by example. Through this initiative, we aim to build conviction on the ground, enabling farmers to adopt practices that restore soil health, conserve resources, and strengthen resilience over time."

With this farm, McCain strengthens its position as a leader in sustainable agriculture in India--offering not only a proof point but a pathway for transition, collaboration, and impact. The farm will continue to evolve as a space for co-creation, experimentation, and shared learning--anchored in the belief that the future of farming must be regenerative.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts