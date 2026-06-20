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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 20: As automation gains traction in today's fast-changing business landscape, businesses are looking into more creative customer engagement strategies to boost their operational efficiency. In this, Bengaluru-based customer communication platform MCUBE is performing astoundingly across the various industries with its AI-based solutions.

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Founded in 2006, MCUBE has augmented with multiple organizations managing business communications through cloud telephony, call management, and customer engagement solutions. Led by Founders Rajarshi Mukherjee, Ajay Jagtap, and Tapan Chatterjee, the company serves businesses across healthcare, education, real estate, financial services, e-commerce, logistics, and other customer-focused industries.

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The company launched its AI Voice Bot and Post Call Analysis solution to facilitate repetitive customer interactions through automation and provide actionable insights from customer conversations. "Conversations are the cornerstone of the business, but scale and routine can dilute their value. Our approach is to let technology carry the operational load, creating more space for people to make decisions by analyzing vast amounts of data in real time, forecast the trends, predict the outcomes, & respond to market changes with greater speed. Our Voice Bot & Call audit platform is built on this principle, augmenting human capability rather than replacing it, enabling people and technology to perform at their best together. The future belongs to businesses that combine the speed and scale of AI with the judgment, creativity, and empathy that only people can provide", commented Ajay Jagtap, Director of sales and marketing.

MCUBE's proven expertise across customer communications has been beneficial in developing AI capabilities that solve real-life business challenges, rather than automated use cases. The company will keep investing in its AI capabilities to meet the changing expectations of customers and communication technologies.

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About MCUBE

MCUBE offers cloud telephony and customer communication platform solutions to businesses, enabling them to handle customer interactions via voice, messaging, automation, and AI-powered tools, based out of Bengaluru. The company has been helping organizations since 2006 to enhance customer engagement, optimize business processes, and boost business growth by providing technology-enabled communication solutions.

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