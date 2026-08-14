DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / MCX launches crude sunflower oil futures as India imports nearly 2.8 million tonnes annually

MCX launches crude sunflower oil futures as India imports nearly 2.8 million tonnes annually

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:13 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has introduced futures contracts on crude sunflower oil, providing importers, refiners, processors and traders with an exchange-traded mechanism to manage price risks in a segment where India meets most of its requirement through imports.

Advertisement

India's annual crude sunflower oil consumption is estimated at around 3 million tonnes, of which nearly 2.8 million tonnes are met through imports, according to a press release issued by MCX on Friday. Sunflower oil accounts for approximately 9 per cent of the country's edible oil consumption.

Advertisement

The high dependence on overseas supplies makes the segment particularly sensitive to movements in international prices and global supply conditions.

Advertisement

"The introduction of the Crude Sunflower Oil futures contract will provide market participants with a transparent and efficient exchange-traded mechanism to manage price exposure, while strengthening the development of the domestic edible oil market," MCX Managing Director and CEO Praveena Rai said.

The launch also comes as India remains heavily dependent on imports to meet its overall edible oil demand. The country consumes an estimated 26-27 million tonnes of edible oil annually, with more than 60 per cent of the requirement met through imports.

Advertisement

According to the exchange, this import dependence exposes the domestic market to global price movements, international supply-demand dynamics, currency fluctuations and changes in prices of competing edible oils.

The new crude sunflower oil futures contract is aimed at allowing participants across the edible oil value chain to hedge against such price volatility and improve their risk-management strategies.

The contract will be cash-settled, with prices quoted on an Ex-Tank Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) basis, excluding applicable sales tax and Goods and Services Tax.

MCX said the introduction of the contract would also support price discovery and enable participants across the value chain to better manage commodity price risks. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts