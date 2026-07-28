PNN

Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 28: M D Motors, one of Gujarat's leading transport infrastructure companies, has achieved another significant milestone as its Founder and Managing Director, Shri Kailash Bhati, was conferred with the prestigious National Business Excellence Award. The recognition celebrates his outstanding contribution to India's transport sector through innovation, technology-driven solutions, road safety initiatives, and visionary business leadership.

Advertisement

Under the leadership of Shri Kailash Bhati, M D Motors has emerged as a trusted name in developing and operating Government Approved Automated Vehicle Fitness Testing Stations (ATS) across Gujarat and the Union Territory of Silvassa. The company has played a pivotal role in modernizing vehicle fitness inspection by introducing transparent, computerized, and technology-enabled testing systems that align with government standards.

Advertisement

Driving Innovation in Vehicle Fitness Testing

M D Motors specializes in the establishment and management of Government Approved Automated Vehicle Fitness Testing Stations, ensuring accurate, impartial, and fully automated inspections for both light and heavy commercial vehicles. By leveraging advanced machinery and digital technologies, the company has significantly improved efficiency, transparency, and compliance within the vehicle fitness ecosystem.

Advertisement

Beyond vehicle inspections, the company is actively involved in a wide range of transport-related initiatives, including:

- Government Approved Automated Vehicle Fitness Testing Stations (ATS)

- Computerized Vehicle Fitness Inspection Services

- Transport Department Infrastructure Projects

- Driver Training Centres

- Road Safety Projects

- Driver Awareness Programmes

- Smart Transport Solutions powered by digital technologies

Expanding Presence Across Gujarat

Today, M D Motors successfully operates Automated Vehicle Fitness Testing Stations at multiple strategic locations:

- Ahmedabad (Bakrol)

- Gandhinagar

- Rajkot

- Gandhidham

- Bhuj

- Vadodara

- Valsad

- Silvassa (UT)

Each centre is equipped with state-of-the-art automated testing lines, advanced diagnostic equipment, and standardized inspection procedures to ensure vehicles meet prescribed safety and environmental norms.

Commitment to Quality and Road Safety

The company's continued growth has been driven by its commitment to:

- Government-approved Automated Vehicle Inspection

- Transparent and computerized testing systems

- Experienced technical professionals

- Customer-focused services

- Technology-driven operations

- Reliable and timely service delivery

- Strict adherence to government regulations

- Road safety initiatives

- Multi-location operational excellence

Receiving the National Business Excellence Award recognizes these sustained efforts in building a transparent, efficient, and technology-driven transport ecosystem.

Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, M D Motors has outlined an ambitious roadmap for 2026-2035 aimed at becoming one of India's leading transport infrastructure groups. The company's future plans include:

- Expansion of M D Autotrans Pvt. Ltd. across India.

- Establishment of additional Automated Vehicle Fitness Testing Stations in multiple states.

- Development of a nationwide network of Driver Training Centres.

- Launch of Road Safety Research and Development initiatives.

- Large-scale Driver Awareness Campaigns promoting responsible driving.

- Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, and digital technologies into transport services.

- Collaboration with Transport Departments to build smarter and more transparent vehicle fitness systems.

- Technology-driven initiatives to reduce road accidents.

- Creation of employment opportunities through transport and road safety projects.

Leadership with Purpose

Shri Kailash Bhati's entrepreneurial journey reflects a strong commitment to quality, transparency, innovation, and public safety. His leadership has enabled M D Motors to contribute meaningfully to India's evolving transport infrastructure while supporting safer roads and improved vehicle compliance.

The company's guiding principles remain:

Quality - Transparency - Innovation - Integrity - Customer Satisfaction - Road Safety First

With a clear mission to create a reliable, technology-enabled vehicle fitness ecosystem and a vision to strengthen India's transport infrastructure through smart mobility solutions, M D Motors continues to set new benchmarks for operational excellence and sustainable growth.

Company: M D Motors

Award: National Business Excellence Award

Award Recipient: Shri Kailash Bhati, Founder & Managing Director

Website: www.mdmotors.biz

Email: info@mdmotors.biz

Customer Care: 1800 889 0578

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)