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Home / Business / MDR on UPI won’t drive users back to cash transactions: RBI Deputy Governor

MDR on UPI won’t drive users back to cash transactions: RBI Deputy Governor

The National Payments Corporation of India, which manages UPI, has declared that MDR of 0.4 percent would be imposed on P2M UPI transactions exceeding Rs 2,000

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:48 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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A QR code of Paytm is seen at a shop in Kolkata. Reuters file
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The implementation of the merchant discount rate (MDR) on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is not expected to drive users back to cash transactions, a concern which is expressed in certain quarters, stated RBI Deputy Governor S C Murmu.

MDR will assist the payments ecosystem in recouping its expenses, he said, noting that although digital payments have gradually supplanted cash as a transaction method, cash still maintains its function as a value store.

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While addressing an event held by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kolkata, Murmu stated, “I believe this won’t have any effect, contrary to some opinions on whether cash will increase due to this MDR on UPI.”

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Earlier this week, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which manages UPI, declared that an MDR of 0.4 percent would be imposed on P2M UPI transactions exceeding Rs 2,000.

The fee will be limited to Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 or more. P2M transactions up to Rs 2,000 will continue to be exempt from MDR, as will peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions like transfers among friends and family. MDR on UPI starts on October 15.

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Although the payments ecosystem has confirmed that the fee will be imposed on merchants and UPI transactions will stay free for users, worries have arisen that merchants might ultimately transfer the expense to consumers. Such a pass-through might, in turn, lead some consumers to return to cash for high-value transactions.

The RBI said in a statement that P2M UPI transactions under Rs 2,000 will still be free for merchants, although an MDR could be charged to merchants for P2M transactions.

“It will help UPI in continuing to scale, innovate and serve consumers and businesses across the country. A fair and appropriate distribution of MDR across ecosystem participants will support continued investment in technology, infrastructure and acceptance networks. This, in turn, can enable wider UPI acceptance, deepen the customer base and support sustained growth in transaction volumes”, the central bank has said adding that the RBI is committed to making sure that UPI stays safe, effortless, economical, and available, while promoting the enduring sustainability and expansion of India’s top-notch digital payments ecosystem.

Murmu also added that the cash paradox — the reality that although digital payments are expanding quickly, the amount of currency in circulation is also increasing at a robust rate, despite the expectation that the two should have an inverse correlation.

Murmu emphasised that while digital payments have taken over cash for transactions, cash still holds considerable importance as a ‘store of value.’

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