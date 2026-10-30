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Home / Business / MecTURING MopX3 Crosses 10,000 Units Sold, Strengthening its Position in India’s Smart Home Market

MecTURING MopX3 Crosses 10,000 Units Sold, Strengthening its Position in India’s Smart Home Market

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ANI
Updated At : 10:28 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: MecTURING, an Indian consumer robotics brand, has announced that its MopX3 robotic vacuum cleaner has crossed 10,000 units sold since launch, marking a significant milestone for the company and reflecting growing consumer interest in intelligent home cleaning solutions.

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Designed to make everyday cleaning more convenient, the MopX3 combines dual rotating mop pads, 25,000 Pa suction power, a 5,200 mAh battery and an automatic dust collection system. Its integrated vacuuming and mopping capabilities are designed to tackle everyday household dust, dirt and floor-cleaning requirements while reducing manual effort.

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The dual rotating mop mechanism provides active mopping, while its powerful suction helps collect dust and debris from household floors. The high-capacity battery supports extended cleaning sessions, and the automatic dust collection system reduces the frequency of manual dustbin emptying, offering greater convenience for busy households.

Priced under ₹30,000, the MopX3 aims to bring premium robotic cleaning features within reach of more Indian consumers. By combining multiple cleaning technologies with practical automation, MecTURING positions the product as a compelling contender in India's affordable premium robot vacuum segment.

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Crossing the 10,000-unit sales milestone represents an important step in MecTURING's journey to make smart home technology more accessible. The company continues to focus on developing innovative consumer electronics that combine functionality, convenience and value for modern Indian households.

About MecTURING

MecTURING is an Indian consumer electronics and robotics brand focused on developing smart products that simplify everyday life. Its portfolio includes robotic cleaning solutions and connected consumer devices designed to bring practical innovation into homes.

Website: https://www.mecturing.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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