Medanta Noida Successfully Performs Its First Three TAVI Procedures, Setting a New Benchmark in Advanced Cardiac Care

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 18: In a major step forward toward advance cardiac care, Medanta-The Medicity, Noida, has successfully carried out its first three TAVI (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation) procedures. This marks the beginning of hospital's Structural Heart Interventional Cardiology Program, reinforcing its commitment to proved advanced minimally invasive heart care solutions.

The three patients, who are all male and in their early sixties, were suffering from severe symptomatic aortic stenosis. This is a progressive and potentially life-threatening form of valve disease that can cause a substantial deterioration in the quality of life of the patient if left untreated. Based on the patients' clinical and medical history, TAVI was found to be the most suitable treatment option.

The historical procedures were carried out by the Structural Heart Interventional Cardiology team at Medanta Noida, led by Dr. Parneesh Arora, Dr. Amit Malik, and Dr. Ranjan Mody, and aided by Dr. Vineet Bhatia, Dr. Waseem Farooqi, and Dr. Aakash Vijay. The success of the first three procedures not only proves the individual expertise of the participating professionals but also the high degree of teamwork and preparedness of the hospital to handle complex TAVI procedures.

Aortic stenosis is a condition in elderly patients and may lead to heart failure, syncope, and poor survival if left untreated. Although valve replacement by open-heart surgery has been the gold standard for the past decades, many patients have been considered high risk or unsuitable for open-heart surgery. TAVI has now been recognized as an internationally accepted, evidence-based treatment option that enables the replacement of the valve using a catheter-based approach, usually accessed via a small nick in the groin area, thus obviating the need for sternotomy and allowing for rapid recovery.

During the procedure, all three patients underwent through pre-procedural evaluation by a dedicated Heart Team at Medanta Noida, comprising interventional cardiologists, imaging specialists, cardiac anesthetists, trained nursing staff, and cardiac surgeons. The procedure was completed successfully and smoothly with outstanding procedural outcomes, and the patients showed great clinical improvement during recovery period.

The success of the first three TAVI procedures is a testament to the strong foundation that the center has built in terms of teamwork, precision, and patient focus. This is the start of a strong and scalable structural heart program at the Noida site.

Designed as a future-ready cardiac facility with top-notch catheterization labs, next-generation interventional technology, advanced imaging solutions, Medanta Noida sets a benchmark. Further, the integration of AI- driven diagnostics, technology-enabled processes, and precision imaging modify the safety and accuracy of complex cardiac procedures.

The addition of TAVI facilities at Medanta Noida greatly enhance the availability of innovative valve therapies to patients in the Delhi NCR region, including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Western Uttar Pradesh. This is because the addition of such facilities will enable the reduction of treatment delays and improve clinical outcomes.

Medanta brings together all major sub-specialties of cardiology under a single umbrella with comprehensive integrated cardiac care system. This ensures quick decision- making, smooth flow of activities, and care for all cardiac conditions.

Key services are advanced interventional cardiology and coronary care for complex coronary artery disease, like high-risk PCI and calcium scoring/modification procedures; electrophysiology and arrhythmia service with advanced ablation and device programs; structural heart and device interventions, like TAVI, TMVR, TEER procedures; comprehensive heart failure management program with medical and interventional strategies; and acute heart attack service with rapid primary angioplasty to reduce door-to-balloon time and improve survival.

Backed by strong clinical leadership, advanced innovation, and continuous innovation, Medanta Noida, is steadily positioning itself as a trusted hub for interventional and structural heart care. The successful execution of its first three TAVI procedures stands as a major evolution and reflects its dedication to patient- centric top cardiac care and advances technology.

