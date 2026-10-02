DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Media, entertainment sector likely to see better growth in Q3FY27 on festive spending, content pipeline: Nuvama

Media, entertainment sector likely to see better growth in Q3FY27 on festive spending, content pipeline: Nuvama

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:32 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): The media and entertainment sector is likely to see an improvement in spending and growth momentum in the December quarter, supported by a late Diwali, a stronger content pipeline and improving monetisation across digital, subscription and sports segments, Nuvama Research said in its October 1 sector preview.

Nuvama expects festive spending to improve in Q3FY27, with the late Diwali likely to support advertising and consumer engagement.

Advertisement

“Due to a late Diwali, Q3FY27 is likely to report some improvement in spends,” the brokerage said.

Advertisement

The sector is also expected to benefit from a stronger entertainment calendar, with several major films scheduled for release during the quarter.

Content availability is likely to remain a key growth driver, particularly for cinema and television businesses. Nuvama said the upcoming quarter has a strong line-up of theatrical releases, while the return of major sports events could increase engagement across television and digital platforms.

Advertisement

The brokerage expects sports content to support subscription growth and monetisation. Improving performance in digital platforms could also provide an additional growth opportunity for broadcasters.

The music segment is expected to remain steady, supported by regional content and continued digital consumption. Nuvama noted that while there were no major Bollywood releases in Q2FY27, regional music continued to see strong traction.

Advertising trends will also remain important for the sector. Nuvama expects the weakness in television advertising to start stabilising, helped by favourable base effects and increased engagement around major events.

However, higher advertising spending by some broadcasters could put pressure on near-term profitability. The brokerage said such investments could support growth over the medium term.

Overall, Nuvama expects festive spending, content availability, subscription growth and digital monetisation to drive sector performance in Q3FY27.

The brokerage expects a “decent quarter for most players” as the festive calendar and content pipeline improve. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts