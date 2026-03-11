Media Expo Mumbai 2026: To Showcase 140+ Exhibitors with Growing Focus on Digital Signage and Retail Branding Solutions

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

The 57th edition of Media Expo Mumbai 2026, international trade exhibition on indoor and outdoor advertising and signage solutions, is set to take place from 09-11 April 2026 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. The show will establish a convergence of leading global brands and creative professionals and discover path-breaking future technologies. Building on the success of its previous editions, the upcoming show will present a sharper focus on Digital Signage and POP / POSM solutions, reflecting the industry’s shift toward application-led and technology-driven visual communication across retail, branding and OOH segments.

Among the ever-growing digital boom across industries, the billboard and outdoor market have stood strong. According to the Grand View Research, India Billboard and Outdoor Advertising market generated a revenue of USD 576.3 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1,075.5 million by 2033. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2%, riding on the growth wave of buildings, a segment with largest revenue generation in 2025. Advertising and branding displays in commercial buildings is emerging as one of the potential application segments for a wide range of indoor and outdoor media.

With India booming with huge infrastructure projects and MSMEs being the key solution providers in the industry, Media Expo Mumbai 2026 becomes more than relevant. Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, said: “Media Expo Mumbai 2026 stands at a pivotal juncture, where new avenues of growth are rapidly unfolding. The industry has decisively embraced digital transformation, aligned itself with sustainable and eco-conscious practices and expanded the scope of signage applications across diverse sectors. From advanced digital signage solutions to innovative interior and exterior décor formats, the evolution underscores the expanding influence and versatility of the signage and OOH media ecosystem.”

With innovation, scale and industry relevance at its core, Media Expo Mumbai 2026 is poised to serve as a dynamic business platform for stakeholders looking to capitalise on India’s expanding advertising, retail and visual communication landscape. Spanning approximately 15,000 sqm of gross exhibition area, Media Expo Mumbai 2026 will host 140+ exhibitors, showcasing 350+ products from nearly 250+ brands.

The show will see the participation from companies like: ADS LED, Aestrik Techno Signs, Arihant Uniglobe, Arrow Digital, Ashwin Enterprises, Britomatics India, CDI Colors Digital, Colorjet India, Cosign India, Epson India, Garware Hi-Tech Films, HP, Jindal Speciality Textile, Laxmi Sales Corporation, Lisco Systems, Maruti Flex Traders, Mehta Hi-tech Industries, Mimaki India, Negi Sign Systems & Supplies Co, Newclear, Navkar Enterprises, Pidilite industries, Suresh Indu Laser, Shakti Acryplast, Shreeji International, Shubh Plastics, Silicon Infotech, Truecolor Solutions & Technologies India, Varay Image Runners and Wonder Signs India, along with several other prestigious companies. The show will see international participation from leading companies across China, Italy, and South Korea.

Over the years, the show has seen advances in the categories like digital signage & display technologies; POP / POSM and retail branding solutions; large-format & industrial printing. Moreover, the show has seen growth in segments such as digital signage and LED display systems, POP / POSM fabrication materials, large-format printing machinery, and sign-making and fabrication equipment. These sectors continue to witness strong demand as brands invest in high-impact, immersive and durable display technologies.

