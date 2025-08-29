Media Mania PR Founder Jayaram Garidepally Bags 'Hero in Entrepreneurship' at Heroes of Hyderabad Awards 2025

VMPL

Advertisement

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 29: Media Mania PR Founder Jayaram Garidepally was honoured with the prestigious Hero in Entrepreneurship title at the Heroes of Hyderabad Awards 2025, hosted by Triumphs of Talent (ToT) at Raasta, Sattva Knowledge City on 28th August 2025. The evening celebrated over 75 changemakers across 13 categories, with Jayaram's recognition standing out as a testament to his dual impact as a leading PR strategist and committed social activist.

With more than a decade of experience in strategic communication, media relations, and reputation management, Jayaram has transformed Media Mania PR into one of South India's most trusted PR firms since its inception in 2015. Under his leadership, the firm has successfully served 1500+ clients -- spanning corporates, politicians, celebrities, healthcare, education, IT, fashion, retail, and entertainment -- while managing nearly 300 projects annually. Known for delivering 360° end-to-end media solutions, his work has consistently amplified brand visibility and credibility across industries.

Advertisement

Parallel to his professional achievements, Jayaram has been a social activist since the 2011 Jan Lokpal Bill Movement led by Shri Anna Hazare. Over the years, he has supported multiple NGOs focused on anti-corruption, transparency, and community development. His ability to blend professional influence with social reform has earned him the reputation of a changemaker in both media and society.

Advertisement

The awards night was graced by Chief Guest Mr. C.V. Anand, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, who remarked:

"Heroes living in our streets, who work selflessly for the welfare of society without expecting any benefit, must definitely be recognized."

Adding further prestige to the evening were Guests of Honour Dr. Raj N, Founder & CEO of Zaggle, and Mr. Amer Ali Khan, MLC, Telangana.

A distinguished jury panel ensured the credibility of the awards:

Miraj Fahim - CEO, Telangana Innovation Council

Pratyusha Sharma - CHRO, Invesco India

Jai Krishna B - Group President HR, Amara Raja

Rajesh Duddu - Partner, PwC India

Debashish Ghosh - Senior HR Leader

The ToT mission is guided by its dynamic Board of Advisors:

MSR - Ex-CEO, T-Hub

Rashi Srivastava - CDO, Qentelli

Pavani Saripella - Tech Mahindra

Arun Prasad - Flutter India

Alongside Jayaram, other standout awardees included:

Col. SMK Khan - 1971 war veteran, honoured for service and leadership beyond uniform

Ekta Narain (Co-Founder, Recykal) - Sustainability Leader

Hyderabad Mavericks - Community Impact Collective

Sayatan Bose (EY) - Inspirational Hero

Ilyas Shah Khan (Edventure Park) - Unsung Hero

Pritesh Malode (UBS) - Inspirational Hero

Sudip Guha (Wipro) - Hero in Tech

Hema Madabushi (Pallavi International School) - Hero in Academia

Rina Hindocha (Rina Hindocha Yoga) - Innovative Hero

Krishnaveni Balasubramanian (PwC Acceleration Center India) - Sustainability Hero

Venu Varma (Hycell Engage) - Sustainability Hero

The evening also showcased Hyderabad's cultural vibrancy with performances by Dikshit DBX (Beatbox Artist), Suppi and the Vibe (Indie Band), and soulful ghazals by Sikander.

Sharing his thoughts, Mohamed Fayaz, Founder of Triumphs of Talent, said:

"Heroes of Hyderabad is not just an awards night -- it is our city's story told through its people. Every awardee reflects the resilience, innovation, and humanity that make Hyderabad special. At ToT, we are committed to recognizing true impact without bias, fees, or frills, because celebrating people should never come with conditions."

Following the success of the Women of Impact Awards in 2024 and 2025, the Heroes of Hyderabad Awards strengthens ToT's legacy of authentic recognition. With no nomination fees, no sponsorship-led biases, and a completely jury-driven process, the platform has quickly earned its reputation as one of Hyderabad's most credible celebrations of talent and impact.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)