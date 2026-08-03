Medicaps University Opens Round IV Admissions for Students Who Missed Earlier Admission Cycles

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New Delhi [India], August 3: Medicaps University has announced the commencement of Round IV Admissions for the academic session 2026-2027, offering another opportunity for students who could not apply during the earlier admission cycles. With limited seats available across selected undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, the university invites eligible aspirants to complete their admission process before the final deadline.

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The additional admission round has been introduced to accommodate students whose academic plans may have been delayed due to board result timelines, entrance examinations, counselling schedules, or other personal commitments. By opening another admission window, the university aims to ensure that deserving students do not have to postpone their higher education aspirations by another year.

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Recognised as one of the top universities in Indore, Medicaps University offers programmes across Engineering, Management, Commerce, Computer Applications, Science, Agriculture, Pharmacy, Law, Humanities, and several other disciplines. Admissions can be completed online through the university's admission portal or by visiting the campus for personalised counselling and guidance.

Prof. (Dr.) Dilip K. Patnaik, Vice-Chancellor said "Every year, we receive enquiries from students who miss the earlier admission rounds due to various academic or personal reasons. Round IV is an opportunity for such students to begin their academic journey without losing a valuable year. We encourage aspiring students to complete their applications at the earliest as seats are limited."

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Over its 26-year legacy, Medicaps University has established itself as the best private university in Indore by combining academic excellence with industry-oriented learning. The university offers modern laboratories, multidisciplinary education, research-driven pedagogy, industry collaborations, innovation and entrepreneurship support, and a vibrant campus environment that prepares students for successful professional careers.The university has achieved a highest package of ₹52 LPA, an average package of ₹6.5 LPA, while impacting over 20,000 students through its academic ecosystem.

Known by many aspiring students and recruiters as the Indore best university for quality education and strong placement outcomes, Medicaps University continues to focus on equipping students with practical knowledge, technical expertise, and real-world exposure. Students admitted during Round IV will have access to the same academic ecosystem, experienced faculty, internship opportunities, industry partnerships, innovation centres, student clubs, and placement support as all other enrolled students.

The university has also streamlined its admission process through dedicated admission counsellors who assist applicants with programme selection, scholarships, documentation, and other admission-related queries, ensuring a seamless experience from application to enrolment.

For students who missed the earlier rounds, Round IV marks the final chance to join Medicaps University for the 2026-27 academic session.

About Medicaps University

Medicaps University is among the top universities in Indore, offering undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes across multiple disciplines. With a 26-year legacy of academic excellence, the university has earned recognition for its industry-aligned curriculum, research ecosystem, innovation-driven learning, and strong placement record. As the best private university in Indore, Medicaps University is committed to nurturing future-ready professionals through quality education, experiential learning, and meaningful industry engagement.

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