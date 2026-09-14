Medicinal & Aromatic Plants Company Focused on Lemongrass Cultivation, Processing and Essential Oils Opens IPO on September 15, 2026

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14: Quanto Agroworld Limited, engaged in the cultivation, processing and supply of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (MAPs), with lemongrass as its principal crop, has announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering on September 15, 2026.

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- Fresh Issue: Up to 46,30,000 Equity Shares of ₹10 each

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- Issue Size: ₹ 31.02 Crore

- Issue Price: ₹ 67 per share

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- Lot Size:2,000 Equity Shares (Minimum bid of 2 lots i.e. 4,000 equity shares)

- Proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of BSE (BSE SME)

The Company proposes to utilise the Net Issue Proceeds primarily towards capital expenditure for the Distillation Plant at Ravalgaon, Maharashtra, expansion and development of farms, repayment/prepayment of outstanding borrowings, and general corporate purposes.

Sobhagya Capital Options Private Limited is the Lead Manager to the Issue and MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the Registrar to the Issue.

Mr. Surendra Agarwal, Chairman and Executive Director of Quanto Agroworld Limited said: “The opening of our Initial Public Offering marks an important milestone in Quanto Agroworld’s journey and provides us with an opportunity to strengthen our existing operations and pursue our long-term growth objectives. We have built our business around the cultivation and processing of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, with lemongrass as our principal crop, supported by an integrated cultivation, processing and steam distillation model.

Our focus remains on expanding and developing our cultivation base, strengthening processing infrastructure and enhancing our ability to serve B2B customers across diverse end-use industries. The Company also intends to pursue calibrated expansion while continuing to strengthen quality, process formalisation and technology enablement.

We believe the IPO proceeds will provide the resources required to support our planned farm expansion, distillation infrastructure and other corporate requirements. We remain focused on building a stronger, more systematised and sustainable business while creating long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Mr. Rishabh Singhvi, Director of Sobhagya Capital Options Private Limited, Lead Manager to the Issue, said " “Quanto Agroworld Limited has established a differentiated position in the Medical and Aromatic Plants (MAPs) segment through its vertically integrated, lemongrass-focused business model. The Company’s presence across cultivation, harvesting, processing, steam distillation and supply of botanical ingredients enables greater control over quality and operational efficiency, while its asset-light land access model provides flexibility to scale cultivation.

Going forward, the Company intends to strengthen raw material availability, expand its value-added and processing-linked product portfolio, enhance processing capacity and farm-level efficiency, and deepen its presence across domestic and select international markets. Its focus on quality assurance, sustainable farming practices and zero-waste utilisation further supports its positioning within the growing natural and botanical ingredients ecosystem.

We are pleased to partner with Quanto Agroworld Limited as it embarks on its next phase of growth. The IPO will provide the Company with additional resources towards expansion and development of farms, capital expenditure for its distillation plant, repayment/prepayment of borrowings and general corporate purposes, thereby supporting its long-term operational and growth objectives.”

About The Company

Incorporated in 2018, Quanto Agroworld Limited is engaged in the cultivation, processing and supply of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (MAPs), including the manufacture and sale of lemongrass-based botanical ingredients and essential oils. The Company undertakes farming operations on government-leased land and operates its processing and distillation infrastructure.

The Company derives multiple product streams from lemongrass, including lemongrass biomass, tea-cut and essential oil. These products cater to applications across herbal tea, nutraceutical, functional beverages, personal care, home care, fragrance, aromatherapy and certain pharmaceutical applications.

The Company primarily operates on a B2B basis, supplying products to customers including FMCG companies, ingredient traders, herbal and nutraceutical manufacturers, personal care formulators and other institutional buyers. It also intends to selectively expand into international markets by aligning its operations with applicable certification, quality and traceability requirements.

The Company's growth strategy includes expansion and development of farms, augmentation of processing infrastructure, systematisation of operating processes, progressive digitisation of production, and calibrated expansion of cultivation, processing capacity and product offerings.

As part of its processing operations, post-distillation biomass is reused as compost or boiler fuel, supporting the Company's zero-waste operating system and circular resource utilisation model.

For FY2026, the Company reported Revenue from Operations of ₹4,034.77 lakh, EBITDA of ₹1,191.70 lakh and Profit After Tax of ₹838.46 lakh.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Investors should read the Red Herring Prospectus / Prospectus, including the section titled “Risk Factors”, before making any investment decision. This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, outside India.

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