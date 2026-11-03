Medicine Quality Verification and Patient Safety Measures Followed at Zeelab Pharmacy

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 3: Medicine quality is a vital part of ensuring patient safety and public confidence. India is one of the largest hubs for producing bulk generic medicines. This makes strict quality assessment an even more important criteria for increasing confidence in the current healthcare system. Quality testing, assurance, and transparency practices may help in ensuring patient safety and high patient confidence.

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Zeelab Pharmacy has served more than 50 lakh families across India as a retail pharmacy. The company has been consistently providing genuine, safe, quality and affordable medicines through its 2100+ offline stores and digital platforms, including its own official website, app and other e-commerce platforms. The company sources its medicines from reliable, government-approved manufacturers who maintain quality throughout the entire process of making any medicine.

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Verification of Medicine Manufacturers and Suppliers

Quality medicine can only be produced by making sure that the relevant standards are followed during the entire process of medicine. Manufacturer selection is the first stage of ensuring the quality of medicine. Zeelab Pharmacy verifies all the manufacturing units before partnering with them. The company checks each manufacturing unit for GMP compliance, timely delivery, quality control, medicine production capacity and reproducibility.

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The company checks for certifications such as WHO-GMP, ISO, FDA, FSSAI, HACCP, MMC certificates and other individual medicine-related certifications. The company also verifies raw material and finished medicine COAs to ensure that it follows consistent practices throughout the manufacturing process.

These checks ensure medicine quality, and the documentation helps maintain traceability for each batch. Quality documentation is particularly important for analysing critical stages and for performing CAPA (corrective and preventive actions).

Quality Checks and Medicine Testing

Each medicine has a specific property that helps to identify, evaluate and compare results against the standards. The characteristics that are used to identify any medicine include strength, purity, identity, and stability.

Zeelab Pharmacy verifies the documents for raw material testing, in-process testing, finished product testing and independent quality testing. These tests may help consumers understand whether a medicine complies with the necessary regulatory standards.

These tests may not be the same for all medicines and serve as a line for distinction between safe and unsafe medicines. Each medicine sold under the label of Zeelab Pharmacy passes through these tests before being available to the public.

Quality tests are conducted in three stages involving raw material testing, in-process testing and finished medicine testing.

Raw material testing: This stage involves testing raw materials to ensure their identity, purity, and suitability for production. The tests during this stage involve assay, moisture content, colour, smell, solubility, blend uniformity and stability over different temperatures.

In-process testing: This stage involves testing of medicines while they are still in manufacturing. It is done to ensure that each batch passes the tests and is up to the necessary regulatory standards. Tests during this stage involve assay, physical traits of the medicine, adulteration and microbial limit tests wherever necessary.

Finished medicine testing: This stage involves testing the medicine once it has been out of the production line, which involves checking all parameters to ensure the quality of the medicine. Finished medicine testing is similar to in-process testing; it additionally involves testing for the stability of the medicine.

The company checks and verifies the quality of medicines provided by manufacturing units by verifying the reports of all these tests performed and given by the manufacturer. This helps in maintaining transparency for the manufacturer, retailer and consumers as well.

Independent Medicine Quality Testing

Maintaining quality and quality assessment are two different aspects. Zeelab Pharmacy consistently complies with all the regulatory standards for its medicines. The company performs independent quality testing on its medicines to ensure that only safe and quality medicines reach consumers. This helps to remove any bias and ensures that only genuine results are provided, which in turn helps to build patient confidence.

Safe Storage and Distribution Practices

Maintaining medicine quality does not end when a medicine leaves the manufacturing facility. Storage, transportation, and handling can also affect medicine stability, especially when medicines require specific environmental conditions.

To ensure a safe, stable and damage-free medicine, Zeelab Pharmacy follows a series of steps that include temperature-controlled warehouses, moisture-controlled storage containers, medicine-appropriate packaging and maintenance of the warehouses.

The company also ensures that every package is labelled properly. All the labelling is readable, and important information such as the expiry date, manufacturing date, and pricing is clearly written without overlay. Distribution practices may also affect the quality of any medicine; the company makes sure that all the medicines are delivered safely to each and every consumer.

Medicine Traceability and Quality Documentation

Medicine traceability to its batch is important for tracing medicines at the batch level, which helps identify and correct any mistakes that may lead to medicine failure. Details like the batch number, manufacturing date, expiry date, and medicine information aid in the identification and tracking of a particular batch.

Additional information about manufacturing and testing activities can be found in quality documents like Batch Manufacturing Records (BMRs), Batch Packaging Records (BPRs), COAs, quality control reports and approvals for release.

Zeelab Pharmacy checks and verifies these records to ensure traceability and enable quality teams to verify the relevant information, when necessary.

Building Consumer Confidence Through Transparent Medicine Quality Practices

Medicine quality depends on several related factors that include appropriate sourcing, manufacturing controls, relevant quality checks, suitable storage, and reliable documentation. No single certificate, inspection, or test can replace a comprehensive approach to quality assurance.

Zeelab Pharmacy’s transparent communication about medicine sourcing, quality-verification procedures, applicable standards, and medicine-handling practices has helped consumers better understand the key ideas involved in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Ultimately, following appropriate regulatory requirements, investigating quality concerns, and communicating information responsibly strengthen confidence in medicine quality. These measures, alongside informed purchasing decisions and guidance from qualified healthcare professionals, contribute to safer and more responsible medicine use.

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