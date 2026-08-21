MediSage Receives Asia Book of Records with Over 800,000+ Registered Doctors

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: MediSage has been officially recognized by the Asia Book of Records for creating the Largest Digital Community Platform for Doctors in Asia.

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According to the certification issued by the Asia Book of Records, MediSage platform had 800,041 registered doctors and healthcare professionals, making it the largest verified digital community platform for healthcare professionals in Asia.

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Founded in 2019, MediSage has evolved into a comprehensive digital ecosystem designed to empower doctors through technology-driven solutions that support continuous learning, professional collaboration, and practice management. Doctors use the platform's solution to make informed medical decisions and grow their practice. The record was confirmed by the Asia Book of Records on 25 July 2026, recognizing MediSage's contribution towards building one of Asia's most extensive digital healthcare professional communities.

"This recognition is more than a record; it is a validation of our vision to build a technology-first ecosystem for the medical fraternity. At MediSage, our mission has always been to empower doctors with continuous scientific education, meaningful peer collaboration, AI-powered clinical support, and digital solutions that help them deliver better patient care. We are honoured to receive this recognition and remain committed to driving the digital transformation of healthcare," said Mr. Bhagwat Dhingra, Managing Director, MediSage .

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Mr. Dhingra further acknowledged that this achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support of India's leading medical associations and their leadership. "We sincerely thank the office bearers and leaders of esteemed organizations such as the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), Association of Physicians of India (API), Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI), and several other specialty associations for continuously encouraging their members to embrace lifelong learning and digital education. Their vision has accelerated the adoption of scientific and digital platforms across the healthcare ecosystem."

He further added, "MediSage has always been a platform built by doctors, for the doctors. Physicians naturally learn through collaboration, case-based discussions, and shared clinical experiences, all with a common objective of improving patient outcomes. Our role is to provide the technology that makes this collaboration accessible at scale."

Mr. Anurag Dhingra, CTO & Director, MediSage, highlighted the company's continued investment in artificial intelligence and next-generation technologies. "AI is rapidly becoming an indispensable part of modern medical practice. Through MediSage AI, we are helping more than 100,000 doctors simplify day-to-day clinical workflows, access evidence-based information faster, and enhance productivity in their practice. We will continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies that empower doctors while keeping scientific accuracy and patient care at the centre of innovation."

Over the years, MediSage has introduced a wide range of digital initiatives, including accredited medical education programs, online conferences, AI powered decision support and Patient Consultation Solutions for multiple medical specialties. By bringing together Asia's Medical Fraternity on a single platform, MediSage aims to digitize information exchange between the ecosystem including Pharma Companies, Doctors, Patients and Hospitals.

This milestone further reinforces MediSage's position as a trusted partner for healthcare professionals, pharmaceutical companies, medical associations, and healthcare organizations seeking meaningful scientific engagement and digital transformation.

About MediSage

MediSage E-Learning Private Limited is a Mumbai-based health technology company incorporated in 2019. The company operates one of India's leading digital platforms for doctors, medical practitioners, and allied healthcare professionals. Through a technology-enabled ecosystem, MediSage offers clinical education, AI-powered practice support, scientific engagement, accredited learning, digital healthcare solutions, and professional networking opportunities across multiple medical specialties.

About Asia Book of Records

Asia Book of Records is a platform where the record holders of all major National 'Book of Records' including 'India Book of Records', 'Vietnam Book of Records', 'Indo-China Book of Records', 'Laos, Book of Records' and 'Nepal Book of Records' meet to compare, compete and claim the title of 'Asia Book of Records' Holder. Today 'Asia Book of Records' is having a strong database of 40,000 entries. At 'Asia Book of Records', we believe working with you to unlock the hidden, untapped genius within you to open the world of new possibilities. Asia Book of Records is registered with the Government of India. Asia Book of Records is affiliated to World Record University and follows International Protocol of Records (IPRs) as per the consensus arrived at the meeting of the Chief Editors of National Record Books, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

For More details :- https://mymedisage.com/

rahul.khandelwal@mymedisage.com

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