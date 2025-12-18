“Meditation Is Not a Luxury or a Fashion, It Is a Need of Today’s Society,” says Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Geneva Ahead of World Meditation Day

New Delhi [India], December 18: As the world prepares to observe World Meditation Day on 21 December, India’s leadership in advancing meditation as a pillar of public health, social resilience and international cooperation is coming into sharper global focus. While the United Nations’ designation of 21 December as World Meditation Day following a resolution co-sponsored by India and adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2024 marked a significant diplomatic milestone, sustained engagement by Indian civil society has been instrumental in translating this recognition into a global movement. This momentum was further reinforced by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s participation yesterday at the United Nations Office in Geneva, where he addressed the relevance of meditation in responding to contemporary social and mental-health challenges. Speaking to an international audience, Gurudev highlighted the growing recognition of meditation as an essential response to rising stress, loneliness and emotional fatigue across societies. The Geneva engagement added an important multilateral dimension to the World Meditation Day observance, embedding it within ongoing UN conversations on resilience, well-being and social cohesion.

Reflecting on the global context, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said: “The world has recognised the importance of meditation. It is not a fashion or a luxury, it is a need of today’s society.” He further added, “When half of our population is suffering from loneliness and one third of our population has mental health issues, there is something that we need to do that can help us to connect with ourselves, that can help us to get rid of all the stress that we carry. And there comes the role of meditation.” India’s engagement with World Meditation Day reflects a convergence of public health priorities, cultural diplomacy and multilateral dialogue. A growing body of scientific research recognises meditation and mindfulness practices for their measurable benefits in stress reduction, emotional regulation and overall well-being outcomes that align closely with the United Nations’ broader goals for health, peaceful societies and sustainable development. The formal recognition of World Meditation Day provides a framework through which these practices can increasingly be integrated into public programmes, policy conversations and evidence-informed initiatives worldwide.

The Global Burden of Disease 2023 study highlights mental health conditions as a leading cause of years lived with disability across regions. Against this backdrop, World Meditation Day is more than a symbolic event. It offers an accessible approach to mental well-being and inner resilience.

