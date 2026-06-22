MedLinks Introduces Elyara Hair Filler to Meet Growing Demand for Science-Backed, Non-Surgical Hair Loss Treatments

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New Delhi [India], June 22: MedLinks, one of India's leading centres for hair and skin sciences, has introduced Elyara Hair Filler, a peptide-based injectable treatment, as part of its expanding portfolio of non-surgical hair restoration solutions. The addition comes amid growing demand from patients seeking science-backed, minimally invasive approaches to managing hair thinning and hair loss before considering surgical intervention.

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The introduction reflects a broader shift in the hair restoration landscape. Hair loss remains one of the most common concerns among both men and women globally. Research suggests that nearly 50% of men experience male-pattern hair loss by age 50, while approximately 40% of women experience visible hair loss by the same age. Beyond its physical manifestations, hair loss can significantly impact confidence and quality of life, prompting more individuals to seek treatment at earlier stages.

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As awareness around hair health continues to grow, consumers are becoming increasingly informed about the treatments they choose and the outcomes they expect. Rather than seeking quick fixes, many are looking for solutions that are supported by science, work in harmony with the body's natural biological processes, and can form part of a long-term approach to hair restoration. This shift is driving greater interest in regenerative and personalized treatment pathways designed to support hair health over time.

Hair loss is often influenced by dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a hormone derived from testosterone. DHT can trigger biological signals such as increased DKK-1 and BMP4 activity, which may suppress Wnt signaling, contribute to hair follicle miniaturization, and lead to progressive hair thinning over time. As our understanding of these biological pathways advances, newer treatment approaches increasingly focus on supporting the natural mechanisms underlying hair follicle function and regeneration.

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The decision to introduce Elyara Hair Filler follows MedLinks' evaluation of emerging peptide-based technologies and growing patient demand for physician-administered treatments that can be incorporated into individualized hair restoration plans.

"Hair restoration is no longer a one-size-fits-all approach," said Dr. Gaurang Krishna, Director and Co-founder, MedLinks. "Patients today are far more informed about the treatments they choose and the outcomes they expect. Increasingly, they are looking for solutions that are backed by science, align with the body's natural processes, and can be incorporated into a long-term hair restoration strategy. As clinicians, it is important for us to continually evaluate emerging treatment modalities and offer options that may be suitable for different patient needs and treatment goals. The introduction of Elyara Hair Filler strengthens our ability to provide patients with a broader range of physician-administered treatment options."

Peptides are short chains of amino acids that act as biological messengers within the body, helping regulate specific cellular activities. In hair restoration, peptide-based formulations are increasingly being explored for their potential role in supporting hair follicle function, scalp health, and the natural hair growth cycle through targeted biological pathways.

The formulation combines seven patented biomimetic peptides that work synergistically to support healthy hair growth and scalp health. Together, they help stimulate hair follicles, support key biological pathways involved in hair growth and regeneration, including the Wnt signaling pathway, help protect follicles from oxidative stress, and promote scalp microcirculation that supports a healthy environment for hair growth.

Dr. Varun Gupta, Founder and CEO, Elyara by MedVital, said, "Hair biology is regulated by multiple signalling pathways rather than a single mechanism. Elyara Hair Filler is designed to support several biological processes associated with hair follicle function, scalp health, and the natural hair growth cycle. We are pleased to collaborate with leading hair restoration clinics such as MedLinks that are committed to evidence-based innovation, cutting-edge technology, and individualized patient care."

The availability of Elyara Hair Filler at MedLinks reflects the growing adoption of personalized and non-surgical approaches within the hair restoration ecosystem. By offering both surgical and non-surgical treatment options under one roof, MedLinks aims to provide patients with comprehensive treatment pathways tailored to their individual needs and stage of hair loss.

About MedLinks

Founded in 2013 by alumni of AIIMS, New Delhi, MedLinks is one of India's leading centres for hair restoration, aesthetic dermatology, and regenerative medicine. With clinics in New Delhi and Gurugram, MedLinks offers advanced surgical and non-surgical solutions supported by cutting-edge technology, clinical expertise, and personalized patient care. The clinic serves patients from across India and more than 25 countries worldwide for their hair and skin treatment needs.

About Elyara by MedVital

Elyara by MedVital is a regenerative aesthetics platform focused on advancing science-backed solutions for hair restoration and aesthetic medicine. Backed by expertise in peptide science, biomimetic technologies, and regenerative medicine, MedVital develops innovative solutions designed to support the body's natural biological processes. Its flagship hair restoration solution, Elyara Hair Filler, combines seven patented biomimetic peptides with sustained-release technology to support key biological pathways associated with hair follicle function, scalp health, and the natural hair growth cycle, reinforcing MedVital's commitment to evidence-based innovation and patient-centric care.

References

- American Hair Research Society. Male Pattern Hair Loss (Androgenetic Alopecia) - prevalence data indicating approximately 50% of men experience hair loss by age 50.

- Olsen EA et al. Female Pattern Hair Loss. Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

- National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), Endotext: Male Androgenetic Alopecia.

- DermNet NZ - Female Pattern Hair Loss.

- American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) - Hair Loss: Who Gets and Causes.

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