MedPro Clinical Research sponsors publication support for YWBCH 2026 Outstanding Abstract winners.

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New Delhi [India], August 3: The Japan Breast Cancer Research Group (JBCRG, based in Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan; Representative Director: Shigehira Saji) has established the YWBCH 2026 MedPro Publication Excellence Award, a new award for presenters of general abstracts (e-posters) at YWBCH 2026, the international conference organized by JBCRG.

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Created to support the international dissemination of outstanding research findings, the award is offered in collaboration with MedPro Clinical Research. As a special prize, winners will receive academic communication support services, including scientific manuscript editing, journal submission assistance, and preparation of conference presentation materials.

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Why Supporting the International Dissemination of Research Matters

Conference presentations and journal publications are important opportunities to share research findings widely and foster new knowledge and research collaborations. Discussions with researchers in Japan and abroad also support researchers' professional growth and the advancement of their work.

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Even strong research findings can face significant barriers before presentation at international conferences or publishing in academic journals, including scientific and technical aspects of poster preparation, journal selection, manuscript editing and proofreading, and communication in English. Early-career researchers, in particular, need practical support and publication expertise to share their work globally.

Breast cancer in young women presents many unresolved issues beyond the biological characteristics of the disease, including balancing treatment with life events such as pregnancy, childbirth, education, and employment, as well as maintaining long-term quality of life. The wider sharing of research findings and strengthening of collaboration among researchers can be expected to advance both clinical practice and research.

YWBCH 2026 established this award to help outstanding findings presented at the conference develop into publications and reach a broader audience of healthcare professionals and researchers. Through its collaboration with MedPro Clinical Research, the award will support winners in communicating their findings and advancing research on breast cancer in young women.

- Key Challenges for Researchers

- Writing manuscripts in English that may not be their first language

- Creating high-impact conference presentation materials

- Navigating submissions to leading international journals

- Covering the cost of submission support services

- Overview of the Special Prize for the Outstanding Abstract Award

Award name: YWBCH 2026 MedPro Publication Excellence Award

Eligibility: Top award recipients among YWBCH 2026 general abstract presenters

Prize:

1st Place: Three services selected from the menu below

2nd Place: Two services selected from the menu below

3rd Place: One service selected from the menu below

Scope of support: The award may be used for the winning study or for another study in the same field.

- Comment from the YWBCH 2026 Conference Chair

"Outstanding research findings can begin to address patient needs only after they are made public, stimulate open discussion among experts, and receive a range of evaluations. This award does more than recognize research outcomes: by helping researchers maximize the impact of the results they have created, it supports the 'next step' toward returning the benefits of research to even more patients."

Shigehira Saji

Representative Director, Japan Breast Cancer Research Group (JBCRG)

- Comment from MedPro Clinical Research

"We believe that outstanding research findings should be disseminated to appropriate audiences, ultimately reaching patients and the general public. We see publication in an international peer-reviewed journal as the natural 'next step' following a well-received conference presentation. As a leading company in medical writing and evidence generation, we have supported the publication of more than a hundred manuscripts. Through this award, we hope to help researchers conducting excellent work reach the right target audience in a timely manner. By leveraging our expertise, we hope to contribute, even in a small way, to translating research findings into real-world medical care."

Vidula Bhole, MD, MHSc

AVP, Scientific Services, MedPro Clinical Research

- Event Overview

Name: The 3rd International Conference on Young Women's Breast Cancer and Health (YWBCH 2026)

Dates: Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 15, 2026

Venue: Hinohara Hall (B1F), Omura Susumu & Mieko Memorial, St. Luke's Center for Clinical Academia, Tsukiji, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan.

Theme: Co-creating the Future with Science and Compassion

Format: Hybrid (in-person and live streaming)

Expected attendance: Up to 200 participants

Organizers: Japan Breast Cancer Research Group (JBCRG) and Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation (BCYWF)

Official website: https://procomu.jp/ywbch2026/

- Media Inquiries

Japan Breast Cancer Research Group (JBCRG)

Email: YWBCH 2026 Office ywbch2026@jbcrg.jp

MedPro Clinical Research Email: info@crmedpro.com

Inquiries are accepted in Japanese or English. A representative will reply or arrange an online meeting. Website: https://crmedpro-eu.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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