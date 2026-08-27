Medusa Beverages Enters Australasia Market Through New Zealand, Targets 1000 Retail Stores Nationwide

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Medusa Beverages, has announced its entry into New Zealand starting in August. This marks the next phase of its international expansion following its earlier foray into the GCC region this year. The company will roll out its portfolio through strategic distribution partnerships starting from Auckland, Queensland, Tauranga and Wellington, as part of its broader strategy of building a globally recognised Indian brand.

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Amardeep Singh, Executive director, Medusa Beverages As part of its New Zealand expansion strategy, Medusa is targeting 10,000 cases sold in its first year of operations. The company also plans to expand its presence to 1,000 stores nationwide. Through a phased market-entry approach focused on distribution partnerships, retail visibility and consumer engagement, Medusa aims to steadily build brand awareness and establish itself within New Zealand's premium segment. The company is committed to its long-term growth in the market and its ambition to emerge as a leading international brand originating from India.

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New Zealand's brewing industry contributes NZD 3.58 billion to the country's annual GDP, underlining the scale and maturity of its culture. Within this, premium segment is most closely associated with international brands and has seen a 15 percent rise in popularity even as overall consumption patterns shift toward more selective, quality-driven drinking. This growing appetite for premium choices makes New Zealand a strategically well-timed entry point for Medusa as it looks to build long-term brand equity beyond India.

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Speaking on the announcement, Amardeep Singh, Executive Director, Medusa Beverages, said, "New Zealand is a natural next step in our international growth journey. It is a market where consumers have a deep appreciation for quality lagers and are open to discovering new brands. We are entering with a focused strategy, building through retail channels first, while establishing a strong distribution network and earning consumer trust. India continues to be our largest market and the foundation of our global ambitions, and every international market we enter is an opportunity to take an Indian brand to a wider audience." As part of this launch, Medusa Beverages will introduce its portfolio through bottle stores, off licences and retail outlets including supermarkets across New Zealand. The company will also be entering the on-premises or HORECA segment, with its go-to-market strategy spanning both off-premise retail channels as well as on-premise outlets.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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