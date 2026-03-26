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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 26: In a transformative move for the Indian fashion landscape, Medusa Fashion House, a premier name in fashion curation and brand scaling, has partnered with the IMS Design and Innovation Academy (IMS-DIA) to launch India's first "Runway-to-Brand" Intensive Diploma. This elite 90-day program is engineered to bypass traditional academic barriers, turning creative talent into market-ready global entrepreneurs.

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From Conceptualization to the London Runway

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Spearheaded by the industry expertise of Medusa Fashion House, the three-month program is designed as a high-octane execution ecosystem. Moving beyond theory, the curriculum ensures that every participant doesn't just design a garment but builds a commercial brand. The program culminates in a career-defining opportunity: showcasing a signature outfit on prestigious international platforms, including London Fashion Week.

This strategic initiative will also be integrated into IMS-DIA's BDes Fashion Design program. Final-year students will now have the exclusive opportunity to see their work transition from the classroom to the global stage as part of a curated collection managed by industry veterans.

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Medusa's Vision: Shaping Global Fashion Entrepreneurs

Speaking on the collaboration, Ms. Sonal Jindal, Founder of Medusa Fashion House, emphasized the shift from "student" to "stakeholder":

"At Medusa, our mission has always been to bridge the gap between Indian craftsmanship and global commercial viability. This collaboration is about creating a new generation of Indian designers who are not just creatively strong, but globally relevant. We aren't just teaching fashion; we are providing the technical intelligence and the international stage--like London Fashion Week--to ensure these designers establish themselves beyond borders from day one."

A Four-Pillar Success Framework

Under the mentorship of Medusa Fashion House and IMS-DIA, the 12-week intensive is structured across four commercial pillars:

* Technical Construction: Advanced couture finishing and textile intelligence.

* Runway Development: Concept storytelling for international audiences.

* Brand Foundation: Identity creation and strategic market positioning.

* Commercialization: Pricing, production scaling, and go-to-market strategies.

Mr. Chirag Gupta, Vice President of IMS Noida, added: "Fashion education has long been limited to portfolios. With Medusa's industry clout, we are building a real launchpad. This is about building fashion brands from India for the world."

Exclusive Access and Industry Impact

To maintain elite standards, the inaugural batch is limited to just 32 aspiring designers. Beyond the design studio, Medusa Fashion House provides participants with:

* International PR and Media Exposure: Direct access to global fashion stakeholders.

* Commercial Documentation: A complete technical garment file including patterns and costing.

* Digital Branding: Professional lookbooks and high-end fashion cinematography.

Prof. (Dr.) MKV Nair, Dean of IMS-DIA, highlighted the outcome-driven nature of the course: "Participants will not leave with just designs--they will leave with a brand, a product, and a direct pathway into the global fashion ecosystem."

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