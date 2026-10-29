Meet 10 Authors and Discover Their Books to Read Before 2026 Ends

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 29: Literature continues to shape the way we understand the world, challenge conventions, and explore the depths of human experience. From thought-provoking philosophy and compelling fiction to poetry, entrepreneurship, and contemporary social issues, these authors bring diverse perspectives to the literary landscape. Curated by The Literature Times, Discover the 10 authors to watch in 2026, whose books offer fresh ideas, meaningful insights, and stories that deserve to be read and remembered.

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1. The Hungry Tide by Amitav Ghosh

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In the age of global storytelling and environmental awareness, Amitav Ghosh stands out as one of India’s most celebrated contemporary authors, known for weaving history, culture, and human experiences into compelling narratives. His acclaimed works explore colonialism, migration, identity, and the complex relationship between humanity and nature. From The Ibis Trilogy to The Hungry Tide and The Great Derangement, Ghosh brings forgotten histories and pressing global concerns to the forefront of literature. A recipient of the Jnanpith Award, he is admired for his rich storytelling and thought-provoking themes. Through his writing, Amitav Ghosh encourages readers to reconsider the past, understand the present, and reflect on the future of our planet.

2. Go Start Up by Karan Kashyap

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In the age of innovation and ambition, bestseller Go Start Up by Karan Kashyap offers valuable insights into the challenges of entrepreneurship and the values that shape lasting success. Drawing from intensive interactions with businesses across India and Europe, this award-winning book explores how personal values guide founders through uncertainty, difficult decisions, and the risk of failure. Karan Kashyap, a Europe India Business Leader and Forbes contributor, has studied entrepreneurship at MIT, USA, and mentors aspiring innovators through the Government of India’s Atal Innovation Mission.

3. Super Ageing: Are We Doing It Right? by Dr. David Soh Poh Huat

As the world enters the era of Super Ageing, longer lifespans bring new challenges and responsibilities. Dr. David Soh Poh Huat explores how societies can respond to ageing with dignity, compassion, and humanity.

Addressing concerns such as solitary deaths, commercialized eldercare, and declining human connections, the author challenges governments, communities, and individuals to rethink their approach to elderly care. Combining insightful analysis with powerful reflections, the book emphasizes professional recognition for caregivers, improved eldercare standards, and compassionate support systems.

It reminds readers that growing older should never mean losing dignity, respect, or belonging. Ageing is not merely a societal challenge but a collective achievement deserving understanding, preparation, and celebration. A meaningful read for anyone concerned about the future of ageing societies.

4. The Absolute One: A Conceptual Reflection by Sreenivasan P.

What if the universe could be understood through a radically different principle of creation—Radial Generation? In The Absolute One: A Conceptual Reflection, the author introduces Radial Generation as a distinctive conceptual approach to understanding the origin of the universe, the nature of reality, and the foundations of existence. Beginning with the simplicity of arithmetic One, the book moves beyond conventional interpretations of numbers to explore a deeper question: could a single underlying principle offer a new perspective on how existence emerges and unfolds? At the heart of this inquiry lies Radial Generation, an unconventional proposition that challenges familiar assumptions and invites readers to reconsider the foundations of reality. Extending this exploration into metaphysics and Indian philosophy, the author also examines a proposed solution to the “second problem” in Adi Shankaracharya’s Advaita philosophy, bringing logical inquiry into dialogue with philosophical reflection. For readers interested in philosophy, ontology, mathematics, and the mysteries of creation, this work offers an original intellectual journey centred on Radial Generation and its potential significance for understanding existence.

5. Beaute Account of Parlous Times by Mohammad Faizan Raza

In the world of stories and emotions, Mohammad Faizan Raza explores the complexities of human life through his writing and poetry. His book, Beaute Account of Parlous Times, presents a compelling narrative of resilience, personal growth, and the enduring human spirit amid life’s uncertainties. With academic backgrounds in history, political science, management, and computer applications, Faizan brings a thoughtful perspective to human behaviour, relationships, and personal experiences. His literary journey reflects a deep interest in the struggles and emotions that shape us, offering readers a meaningful exploration of life’s challenges and transformations.

6. Walking With Tagore: A Poetic Biography by Soumen Roy

In the rich tradition of Indian literature, Rabindranath Tagore remains an enduring voice of humanity, creativity, and spiritual awakening. In Walking With Tagore: A Poetic Biography, Soumen Roy revisits the life and inner journey of this literary visionary through poetry rather than conventional biography. From the formative years at Jorasanko to the solitude of Shilaidaha, the grief that shaped his soul, and the ideals of Santiniketan, the book explores the experiences that moulded Tagore’s philosophy and imagination. Through reflective verses, Roy invites readers to rediscover Tagore’s timeless wisdom and their own search for truth, beauty, freedom, and light.

7. The Liminal: 5 Life Hacks You Are Supposed to Observe but Keep Secret by Kousar Shah

This book is a thought-provoking exploration of the human soul, personal transformation, and the hidden lessons life presents to us every day. Through relatable real-life incidents and meaningful stories, the book reflects on how we begin life with innocence and purity, gradually become shaped by our surroundings, and eventually get opportunities to rediscover our authentic selves. Exploring five significant aspects of life—the girl child, toxic people, women in leadership, the mysteries of relationships, and the labels we attach to people—the book encourages readers to look beyond the obvious and recognize the deeper meanings behind everyday experiences. A reflective and insightful read for people of all ages, it inspires self-awareness, challenges conventional perspectives, and reminds us that the journey back to our true selves can begin at any stage of life.

8. Fragrance by Anjandev Roy

This beautiful collection of philosophical poetry by Anjandev Roy, Fragrance, invites readers to explore the depths of human emotions, thoughts, and experiences. Written in simple yet captivating language, each poem offers profound reflections that inspire introspection and a deeper understanding of life. Anjandev Roy, an English literature postgraduate and teacher from Purba Bardhaman, West Bengal, has nurtured a passion for reading and writing poetry since childhood. Through Fragrance, he transforms this lifelong love into meaningful verses that touch the heart and stimulate the mind. A thoughtful collection that reminds us how poetry can give words to the emotions we often struggle to express.

9. Primordial Rights and Fundamental Rights in the Digital Age by S. N. Ravichandran

In an era of rapid digital transformation, the protection of individual rights has become more important than ever. In Primordial Rights and Fundamental Rights in the Digital Age, S. N. Ravichandran examines the evolving concepts of privacy and freedom of speech in the modern world. Drawing on legal frameworks and landmark judgments from India, Europe, and America, the book explores personal data protection, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, and the implications of Section 66A of the Information Technology Act. Through critical legal analysis, Ravichandran invites readers to reflect on the balance between individual liberty, digital security, and constitutional freedoms.

10. ANANTASUTRA by Adittya Banerjee

This remarkable debut novel by Adittya Banerjee, ANANTASUTRA: The Thread of Infinity, takes readers on a thought-provoking journey where science, spirituality, and human emotions intertwine. An award-winning actor, filmmaker, writer, and entrepreneur, Adittya brings his diverse storytelling experience to a gripping tale of love, loss, and the mysteries of existence. Following scientist Ajay Goswami’s quest to understand life beyond death, the novel explores quantum physics, consciousness, faith, and destiny. Blending Indian metaphysical thought with philosophical science fiction, ANANTASUTRA challenges readers to question reality and discover the invisible connections that bind us all. It is a powerful exploration of grief, redemption, and the infinite threads connecting life, memory, and love.

Each of these books opens a different window into the world, inviting readers to question, reflect, imagine, and discover new possibilities. Together, these authors remind us that literature is more than storytelling; it is a powerful conversation between ideas, experiences, and generations. Which of these books will find a place on your reading list next? Explore their works, discover new voices, and let your next great literary journey begin.

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