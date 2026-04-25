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New Delhi [India], April 25: India's business landscape in 2026 is buzzing with innovation, ambition, and disruption. Across industries--from fintech and mobility to digital marketing, education, and retail--a new wave of companies is not just adapting to change but actively shaping the future. These organizations are leveraging cutting-edge technology, bold strategies, and customer-first thinking to create real impact at scale. In this dynamic environment, a select group of standout companies is leading the charge, redefining standards, and setting new benchmarks for growth, creativity, and transformation.

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1. Craywingz

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Craywingz is a full-service creative advertising agency based in Ahmedabad, built on the belief of "Making Advertising Great Again." Founded by Vandit Mehta (Co-Founder & CEO), Pinkesh Panchal (Co-Founder & CCO), and Pratik Lalani (Co-Founder & CIO), the agency has grown from a small three-member team into a 60+ strong creative force.

Craywingz specializes in strategy, branding, content, digital campaigns, CGI, outdoor advertising, and spatial brand experiences. Unlike conventional agencies that chase visibility, Craywingz focuses on distinctiveness, creating work that is clear, bold, and unforgettable.

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The company has collaborated with leading brands such as Phoenix Mills, CRED, TVS, Zepto, Gujarat Titans, CaratLane, Haldiram's, and several major real estate developers across India. With 30+ industry awards, Craywingz continues to expand its creative footprint.

Recent expansions include CravStudios for CGI and filmmaking, CravSocial for creator-led content ecosystems, and CravSpace for immersive brand activations, positioning Craywingz as a complete creative ecosystem for modern brand building.

Visit for more Information:https://www.craywingz.com/

2. HYPKO

HYPKO is an emerging manufacturing company from Chhattisgarh that is making a strong impact in India's construction machinery sector. Founded by Anubhav Chauhan, Anil Sharma, and Abhijeet Kanwar, the company specializes in fly ash brick and concrete block machines designed for efficiency, durability, and ease of use. With operational units in Korba and Raipur, HYPKO supports entrepreneurs, contractors, and small manufacturers in building scalable and sustainable businesses.

What sets HYPKO apart is its hands-on approach, offering not just machinery but practical guidance on setup, production optimization, and long-term growth. The company has built a solid reputation across multiple states, with machines performing reliably in diverse conditions.

Recognized by platforms like ABP Live and Lokmat Times, HYPKO continues to innovate by enhancing automation and efficiency. With plans to expand internationally and build an integrated construction ecosystem, HYPKO is positioning itself as a trusted partner in modern, eco-friendly construction solutions.

Visit for more Information: www.hypko.in

3. Mentor Aditya Jain Academy

Mentor Aditya Jain Academy, based in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is an ISO-certified institute dedicated to transforming how individuals learn trading. Founded by Aditya Jain, the academy provides structured education in the Indian stock market, MCX commodities, and cryptocurrencies using a disciplined, institutional approach.

Focused purely on education, not tips or calls, the academy equips students with essential skills like price-action analysis, F&O strategies, and risk management. By integrating AI-powered tools, learners gain practical insights into market data, helping them make informed decisions independently.

The institute has earned national recognition, including honors at Vigyan Bhawan and from the Governor of Rajasthan, for its contribution to financial awareness and fraud prevention. It has also trained Rajasthan Police officers in identifying stock market scams.

Catering to beginners, professionals, and aspiring traders, the academy offers step-by-step courses, live support, and community learning. With continuous innovation and a strong ethical foundation, it is building a new generation of informed and responsible traders.

Visit for more Information: www.mentoradityajain.com/

4. Evox

Evox is redefining mobility in India by placing dignity, independence, and empathy at the heart of assistive technology. In a world where accessibility often limits potential, Evox challenges the narrative disability is not inability; the real barrier is the environment we've built. Through thoughtfully designed electric wheelchairs, the company empowers individuals with mobility challenges, the elderly, and caregivers to reclaim freedom in their daily lives.

More than a product brand, Evox is a movement for inclusion. Each innovation is driven not just by engineering excellence, but by real human stories restoring confidence, enabling participation, and improving quality of life. With a strong focus on after-sales care and practical affordability, Evox is building trust across India while setting its sights on global impact.

At its core, Evox isn't selling wheelchairs; it's restoring independence and proving that mobility is a basic human right, not a privilege.

Visit for more Information: https://blog.shopevox.com/

5. KRPVT

KRPVT is an emerging fashion retail ecosystem company redefining how brands scale across India's growing Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. Built on an integrated model, the group connects retail, distribution, omnichannel commerce, and technology to create a seamless platform for global and Indian fashion brands.

Through its retail format, Knockout, KRPVT is strengthening its presence across North India by offering curated, accessible fashion experiences for modern consumers. Its ecosystem is further powered by Kapsons Agencies, Kapsons Retail, and Krest Solutions, enabling brands to operate efficiently across offline and digital channels.

With a strong focus on omnichannel retail growth, brand partnerships, and technology-led retail infrastructure, KRPVT is building a scalable platform that bridges the gap between physical retail and e-commerce. The group is also committed to community development initiatives, reinforcing its purpose-driven approach to long-term growth in India's evolving retail landscape.

Visit for more Information: https://www.krpvt.com/

6. Pranil Education Services LLP

Pranil Education Services LLP, based in Ahmedabad, is a trusted name in overseas education, recruitment, and career development with over 14 years of experience. Led by Founder Komal Tiwari and Co-Founder Arvind Tiwari, the group has built a strong reputation for delivering ethical, transparent, and result-driven solutions. What sets the company apart is its expertise in converting challenging profiles into success stories, helping even low IELTS score candidates secure study visas, work permits, and PR opportunities, especially in Canada.

The group also includes Pranil Recruitment Services, Pranil Tours & Travels, and Karv Digital Media & Event Solutions, expanding its reach across industries. Recently, the company has strengthened its overseas job network and introduced digital branding services to support business growth. With a proven track record in complex cases and a client-first approach, Pranil continues to bridge the gap between talent and global opportunities.

Visit for more Information: www.pranileducation.com/

7. Connected IT Solutions

Avinash Jha, an accomplished entrepreneur and AI strategist, is redefining the global technology landscape through innovation, impact, and purpose-driven leadership. As the Founder & CEO of Connected IT Solutions (CITS), he has successfully built and scaled multiple ventures across telecom, maritime intelligence, and enterprise automation. His flagship platforms, Simfinity and Navtrac, reflect a vision to create intelligent, globally accessible solutions that address real-world challenges.

Beyond business, Avinash is deeply committed to empowering communities through education and sustainability. He has conducted free AI and technology workshops across Southeast Asia, equipping students and professionals with future-ready skills, while also leading environmental initiatives that planted over 12,000 trees in 2025.

With a strong belief that technology should simplify lives and success should create broader impact, Avinash continues to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs to build ventures that drive both innovation and positive change worldwide.

Visit for more Information: https://citsltd.uk/

8. StarAndDaisy

StarAndDaisy (SND.in) continues to strengthen its presence in India's baby care market by offering a wide range of baby essentials and kids' products designed for modern parenting needs. The platform features products such as baby strollers, walkers, car seats, diaper bags, high chairs, baby carriers, and nursery furniture, all focused on safety, comfort, and durability.

With a strong omnichannel presence across SND.in, Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra, the brand ensures easy accessibility for customers across India. StarAndDaisy has also expanded into quick commerce platforms like Blinkit to meet the growing demand for faster delivery.

Additionally, the brand offers same-day and 2-4 hour delivery in Delhi NCR, enhancing customer convenience. Backed by positive StarAndDaisy Reviews, the company continues to build trust and reliability among modern parents.

Visit for more Information: https://snd.in/

9. 6S Marketers

6S Marketers, a performance-focused digital marketing agency based in Ranchi, Jharkhand, is redefining growth marketing with a strong blend of strategy, technology, and execution. Led by Director Mukti Lata, the agency specializes in SEO, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), performance marketing, and digital PR. Its in-house AI platform, Butterswipe, powers advanced content intelligence, keyword strategy, competitor analysis, and LLM-focused visibility, enabling brands to stay ahead in an evolving AI-driven search landscape.

Unlike traditional agencies, 6S Marketers focuses on measurable business outcomes such as CAC, ROAS, and SQLs rather than vanity metrics. The agency has delivered over 200 million organic traffic for clients with an average 99% year-on-year growth. It serves leading brands including RedBus, Dezerv, Jio Credit, Flexiloans, and Great Lakes, among others.

With 800+ media partners and 100,000+ PR websites, 6S Marketers continues to strengthen digital authority for brands. Its ongoing innovation in GEO and AI-driven SEO positions it as a future-ready growth partner in the global digital ecosystem.

Visit for more Information: https://6smarketers.com/

10. Spatz Media

Spatz Media continues to build its presence as a digital marketing and public relations service provider, focusing on accessible solutions for businesses navigating competitive online markets. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including press release distribution, content creation, search engine optimization, and web development.

Designed to support brands at various growth stages, Spatz Media emphasizes structured campaigns that enhance visibility and engagement across digital platforms. Its approach integrates targeted outreach with content-driven strategies, helping clients establish credibility and improve search performance.

As demand for online brand positioning increases, the company aims to deliver practical and scalable PR solutions without the high costs traditionally associated with media exposure. Spatz Media's evolving service model reflects a broader industry shift toward digital-first communication, where consistent visibility and strategic storytelling play a key role in long-term business growth.

Visit for more Information: https://spatzmedia.com/

As industries continue to evolve in an increasingly digital and competitive world, these 10 companies exemplify what it means to innovate with purpose and scale with vision. Their ability to combine technology, strategy, and execution is not only driving their own success but also contributing to India's broader growth story. Whether it's empowering individuals, transforming businesses, or building future-ready ecosystems, these organizations are paving the way forward. As 2026 unfolds, they are undoubtedly among the key players to watch shaping trends, influencing markets, and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs.

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