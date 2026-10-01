Meet 10 Visionary Brands and Companies Making an Impact in 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 1: As 2026 continues to reshape the business landscape, a new generation of visionary brands and companies is making a meaningful impact through innovation, strong leadership, and a clear understanding of changing consumer needs. These businesses are not simply focused on growth; they are building distinctive identities, creating value, and setting new standards within their respective industries.

Advertisement

From emerging startups to established enterprises, these 10 visionary brands and companies stand out for their ability to adapt, innovate, and turn ambitious ideas into real-world opportunities. Their journeys reflect the evolving spirit of modern business and highlight how purpose, technology, creativity, and strategic thinking are shaping the companies that are making an impact in 2026.

Advertisement

Saumyaranjan Mishra: The Man Behind Mayurbhanj’s Digital Transformation

Er. Saumyaranjan Mishra, Founder and Director of Infocreatives Services Pvt. Ltd., is a leading entrepreneur from Mayurbhanj, Odisha, recognized for leveraging technology to drive social and economic transformation. He established Mayurbhanj’s first Startup India and Startup Odisha-recognized IT company and successfully delivered digital solutions for government agencies including DRDA, ITDA, and DTET. Under his leadership, Infocreatives became the first IT company from Mayurbhanj to secure NASSCOM membership. He is also a founding leader of the Mayurbhanj Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MAYCCI) and actively works to strengthen entrepreneurship, industry collaboration, youth empowerment, and economic development across the region.

Advertisement

Kaarossel Kids Atelier: Celebrating Childhood, One Unique Creation at a Time

Every child is unique and their clothing should be too. Inspired by this belief, Kaarossel Kids Atelier was founded by Nisha Singh in April 2025 to create handcrafted, made-to-order clothing for newborns to teenagers that celebrates the beauty of childhood.

In a world of mass-produced fashion, Kaarossel takes a different approach. Every garment is thoughtfully crafted in limited quantities using premium child-friendly fabrics, intricate handwork and personalised details, ensuring that no two creations are ever quite the same. Each piece is designed not only to be beautiful, but also comfortable, timeless and made to be cherished.

From newborn gifting and birthdays to festive celebrations, weddings, milestone moments and everyday wear, every Kaarossel creation is designed to become part of a family's most treasured memories.

Founder Nisha Singh says, "At Kaarossel, we believe childhood itself is worth celebrating every day. Our vision is to create clothing that is as unique as every child—pieces that parents will treasure for years and children will love wearing. True luxury lies in thoughtful craftsmanship, individuality and the memories woven into every stitch."

By embracing craftsmanship over mass production, Kaarossel Kids Atelier is redefining luxury children's wear—creating timeless pieces that celebrate individuality, inspire confidence and remind families that the most precious moments in life deserve something truly special.

Because childhood is too precious for ordinary clothing.

PITCS

PITCS is an ISO 27001:2013-certified HR outsourcing company headquartered in Bengaluru, with a footprint spanning India, the US, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Founded in 2006, PITCS delivers nine core services — executive search, staffing, RPO, payroll and statutory compliance, augmentation, re-badging, captive support, BOT, and Global Capability Centre setup — to 500+ clients across IT, BFSI, manufacturing, and e-commerce. With an 85% joining ratio, 81% average YoY growth since inception, and a 70% women-mentored workforce, PITCS combines structured, compliant HR delivery with a people-first approach, helping organizations build and scale high-performing teams.

Beyond Process Automation: Inexoft Helps Enterprises Build New Business Opportunities

Bengaluru, India: While most software companies focus on automating business processes, Inexoft Technologies goes a step further. The company helps enterprises transform operational expertise into scalable digital platforms, often creating entirely new business verticals beyond their core business. By automating core processes and converting proven business models into technology products, clients unlock new revenue opportunities. From real estate companies evolving into PropTech platforms to an audiology-speech therapy chain becoming a franchise-ready SaaS platform, Inexoft's business-first innovation model has delivered 2,000+ implementations across 20+ industries in 10+ countries. Case studies: www.inexoft.com.

Thoughtiv

As Indian startups continue to reshape the technology landscape, Thoughtiv is quickly becoming a name to watch. Founded and led by Vitthal Pokalkar, the company is focused on building practical AI and machine learning solutions that help businesses grow faster, work smarter, and stay competitive. Its flagship platforms, Opptym and SmartTagX, reflect a vision of turning complex technology into simple, scalable products with real business value. With innovation at its core and a strong focus on solving everyday challenges, Thoughtiv is steadily earning recognition as one of India's emerging technology companies with the potential to make a lasting impact on the future of digital business.

Pan Office Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Pan Office Systems Pvt. Ltd. stands as Bangalore’s premier importer and dealer of commercial, industrial, and academic furniture, backed by over 50 years of industry expertise. By blending decades of institutional reliability with sleek, modern design, the company transforms raw floor plans into highly functional, ergonomic environments.

* Product & Solution Portfolio

Office Essentials: High-performance ergonomic task chairs, executive managerial tables, high-density filing cabinets, and modular storage cupboards engineered to support daily productivity and posture health.

* Industrial Storage: Heavy-duty personnel lockers, versatile slotted angle racks, and industrial warehousing storage systems built to maximize vertical footprint and endure heavy load capacities.

* Institutional Solutions: Durable school and college desks, university lecture hall seating, library shelving, and laboratory furniture designed to withstand high-volume daily academic use.

The Showroom

Located in Bangalore, their flagship showroom serves as a hands-on experience center where business owners, facility managers, and architects can evaluate material durability and test ergonomic setups in person.

VELMARS Wellspring Health & Urudhi Functional Training

Dr. Mareeswaran and Keerthana are building VELMARS Wellspring Health and Urudhi Functional Training in Chennai as an integrated wellness ecosystem combining naturopathy, manual therapy, yoga, lifestyle care and modern functional fitness. Founded by Dr. Mareeswaran, VELMARS focuses on natural pain management, posture correction, lifestyle disease management, fertility support and preventive wellness. Urudhi Functional Training develops strength, mobility, endurance and long-term physical performance through structured functional training. Together, they aim to make natural healthcare and evidence-informed fitness practical and sustainable for everyday life.

“Train functionally. Heal naturally. Live pain-free.”

Velmars-Chennai - Tambaram- Shenkottai

QSFS: The Program Helping 750+ Indians Quit Smoking, Gutka and Vaping — Founded by Aman Doda

QSFS — Quit Smoking & Nicotine Freedom System, founded by Aman Doda — is a live 3-week online coaching program that addresses the mental root of nicotine addiction, not just the physical habit, helping Indian adults quit smoking, gutka, tobacco and vaping. Aman Doda, known today as India's Quit Nicotine Coach, built the program after his own years-long struggle with smoking taught him that willpower, patches and gums don't work. The program runs in batches every 45 days and has helped over 750 people across 5 countries quit successfully. "I used to think about cigarettes before I thought about vegetables for the house," says Vikas, one of the many students QSFS has helped. To learn how the QSFS system works, visit quitsmartly.com.

RaghavSen - Luxury Rent And Resale

RaghavSen - Luxury Rent And Resale is a trusted Kolkata-based real estate brand with 28 years of proven market leadership, specialising in premier luxury residential rentals and resale across Kolkata. The brand offers a curated selection of exclusive luxury apartments and homes in the city's prime locations, catering to discerning clients seeking the finest living spaces in Kolkata.

Its services include Luxury Rentals, Resale Expertise, Personalised Consultations, and Market Analysis, all delivered with strategic marketing, deep market insight, and a strong network. With meticulous property evaluations, transparent communication, and dedicated after-service support, RaghavSen - Luxury Rent And Resale continues to redefine luxury living in Kolkata as a trusted partner in premium real estate.

ExcellenC

Founded in 2021, ExcellenC AI Driven EdTech Private Limited is a Hyderabad-based professional education company offering AI-Powered Data Analytics, Business Analytics, and Data Science programs through live instructor-led training. With learning centres in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, ExcellenC combines real-time industry projects, Generative AI, Agentic AI, and structured career assistance to prepare students and working professionals for analytics and AI careers. Its academic partnership with Texas Tech University and collaborations with TCS iON, Intellectra AI, NASSCOM, TASK, Kaushalya Karnataka, and APSSDC strengthen its industry-focused learning ecosystem. By integrating practical skills, expert mentorship, and emerging AI technologies, ExcellenC is helping learners build future-ready careers. Learn more at https://excellenc.in/.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)