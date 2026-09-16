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Home / Business / Meet 28 BLACK at India Food Forum 2026: Discover the Brand Behind the Beverage

Meet 28 BLACK at India Food Forum 2026: Discover the Brand Behind the Beverage

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ANI
Updated At : 04:42 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: 28 BLACK, the premium German lifestyle beverage brand, will showcase its portfolio at India Food Forum 2026, taking place on September 22–23 in Mumbai. Visitors, retailers, distributors, partners and industry stakeholders are invited to meet the team and experience the brand at Booth A41.

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Visitors at the exhibition can discover the 28 BLACK brand, sample its signature flavours and explore opportunities across retail, distribution, hospitality, events and other strategic partnerships.

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"India Food Forum brings together people of the food & beverage industry, making it an ideal platform for meaningful conversations and new partnerships," said Daniel Geuther, CEO of Yinbev Beverages India Pvt. Ltd. "We look forward to discussing how we can grow the brand together in the world's most exciting consumer market."

Over the past year, 28 BLACK has expanded its availability in India through leading channels including Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Amazon, 7-Eleven and retail distribution networks, increasing access to the brand for consumers across the country.

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"We're not just showcasing a beverage, we're introducing a brand philosophy built around ambition, individuality and making the most of every moment," added Daniel Geuther. "We look forward to connecting with distributors, retailers, hospitality partners, event organisers and other industry professionals who share our passion for building distinctive beverage brands."

Industry stakeholders interested in distribution, retail listings, hospitality partnerships, sponsorships, event collaborations or other commercial opportunities are encouraged to visit 28 BLACK at Booth A41 during the exhibition and meet the team behind 28 BLACK’s growing presence in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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