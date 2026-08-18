Meet an Emerging and Affordable European Study Destination

Since 2018, more than 2,000 Indian students have chosen the Republic of Moldova, a small and affordable European study destination.

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Moldova is a European country on the path towards EU membership. It has held EU candidate status since June 2022 and aims to be ready to join the European Union by 2030. Its universities follow the Bologna education structure and use the European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System, or ECTS.

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Studying in Europe does not always require a Western European budget. In Moldova, tuition fees can start from approximately ₹2.2 lakh per year, depending on the chosen programme and university.

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Estimated living costs are around ₹50,500 per month, covering accommodation, food, transport, internet and phone expenses.

Moldova’s Minister of Education and Research, Dan Perciun, has said:

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“We want accessible study programmes for international students in all our universities.”

Education also featured prominently during Indian President Droupadi Murmu’s state visit to Moldova in July 2026. During the visit, India and Moldova discussed expanding educational exchanges and institutional partnerships in higher education.

Moldovan universities offer English-taught programmes in several fields relevant to Indian students:

• Medicine, including a six-year Medicine–MD programme;

• Veterinary Medicine, offered as a six-year integrated programme;

• Software Engineering, IT and Data Science;

• Engineering and applied technical fields;

• Business Administration, Finance and Management;

• Hotel Management, Tourism and Leisure Services.

University dormitories are available for international students, often located on or near campus and close to study facilities. This gives students a practical and affordable housing option, with easier access to classes, university services and student life. Accommodation availability and costs vary by university, so students should confirm the details directly before applying.

Programme duration, tuition fees and admission requirements differ by university, so each option should be checked individually before applying.

The application process is clear and accessible. Students can choose a programme, check their eligibility, submit the required documents and receive guidance throughout the admission process.

Universities also provide support with visa procedures, accommodation and arrival arrangements. Indian students already studying in Moldova often describe the country as peaceful and welcoming, with friendly people, affordable living costs and a supportive academic environment.

Discover programmes, eligibility requirements, admission procedures, visa guidance and current deadlines here: https://studyinmd.mec.gov.md/

Or speak directly with a university representative through the official WhatsApp channel: https://chat.whatsapp.com/DLzRO9xFMYYJOTfvaV7vWo Check your eligibility and apply now.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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