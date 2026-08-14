Meet, Connect & Celebrate: MICE Experiences in Paradise at Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach

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Phuket [Thailand], August 14: From inspiring business meetings and conferences to unforgettable beachfront weddings, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beachlaunched a distinctive setting where business and celebration come together in paradise.

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Nestled along secluded Tri-Trang Beach, just minutes from Patong Beach, the resort combines tropical surroundings with versatile event spaces, professional services, and five-star hospitality. With seven event rooms, more than 740 square metres of indoor event space, and a spectacular 3,780-square-metre Beach Lawn, the resort provides flexible options for meetings, corporate events, social celebrations, and destination weddings.

Meetings Designed to Inspire

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Meetings at Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach are designed to be productive, engaging, and memorable. The resort's flexible venues can accommodate everything from intimate executive meetings to large conferences, with the Merlin Grand Ballroom accommodating up to 650 guests in theatre setup. Modern audiovisual technology and an experienced events and catering team ensure every occasion is professionally delivered.

Creative Foyers & Memorable Coffee Breaks

At Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach, even the moments between meetings become part of the experience.

Guests can enjoy thoughtfully designed coffee breaks, creative themed refreshments, and delectable cuisine in stylish pre-function spaces. With natural light and flexible layouts, these areas are ideal for networking, registration, entertainment, and meaningful connections.

Beach Lawn: Events by the Andaman Sea

For an unforgettable outdoor experience, the resort's expansive 3,780-square-metre Beach Lawn offers an exceptional beachfront setting overlooking the Andaman Sea.

The open-air venue can accommodate large receptions and banquets, providing an inspiring backdrop for corporate events, celebrations, and special occasions. Guests can enjoy alfresco dining surrounded by tropical landscapes and the beautiful Merlin Beach shoreline.

Exceptional Weddings in Paradise

For couples looking to celebrate their love in Phuket, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach offers a romantic and secluded setting along Tri-Trang Beach.

From beachfront ceremonies and cocktail receptions to elegant ballroom celebrations, the resort offers diverse indoor and outdoor venues for every stage of a destination wedding. The Beach Lawn can host ceremonies of up to 500 guests, while the Merlin Grand Ballroom can accommodate up to 350 guests for a seated wedding reception.

Marriott Certified Wedding Planners work closely with couples to personalize their celebration and coordinate every detail, from menus and table settings to entertainment and other wedding services.

Where Business Meets Paradise

Whether gathering for a strategic meeting, celebrating a corporate milestone, or beginning a new chapter together, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach offers an inspiring destination where professional events become memorable experiences.

Start planning your next meeting, event, or wedding in paradise.

Explore our event venues and start planning:

Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach - Meetings & Events

For enquiries and event planning, contact MHRSPhuketMerlinBeachSalesMarketing@marriott.com.

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