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Home / Business / Meet Denver Game Face: A Bold New Signature Scent for GenZ Men

Meet Denver Game Face: A Bold New Signature Scent for GenZ Men

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PTI
Updated At : 03:11 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi, September,2026: Some days are easygoing. Other days call for a little more focus, confidence and a feeling of being completely ready. That is the thought behind Denver Game Face, a new Eau de Parfum from the Denver Vibe Collection, created for young men who like to look sharp, feel confident and make an impression wherever they go.

Game Face has a Fresh Aromatic fragrance profile that starts on a bright, energetic note with bergamot, geranium and pink pepper. As it settles, patchouli, pineapple, lavender and elemi add character, while labdanum, cedarwood, sandalwood and amber bring warmth and depth to the fragrance.

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The idea is simple: create a fragrance that feels premium without making luxury feel out of reach. Inspired by the profiles of global bestselling EDPs priced at over ₹25,000 for 100ml, Game Face brings that premium fragrance experience to GenZ at ₹2,500.

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With a 25% oil concentration, the fragrance is designed for a richer scent experience and long-lasting wear. Whether it is a regular day at college, an important meeting, a night out or simply one of those days when you want to feel your best, Game Face is designed to keep up.

The Vibe Collection also takes a different approach to availability. Rather than being everywhere, Game Face is available exclusively through Denverformen.com and in limited quantities. The premium bottle and packaging are designed to feel as good on the shelf as the fragrance does when worn.

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For Denver, Game Face is about more than just fragrance. It is about capturing a feeling familiar to a new generation—being ambitious, staying composed and showing up when it matters. Because not every day is a chill day. Sometimes, you put on your Game Face, step out and own the moment.

Denver Game Face is priced at ₹2,500 and is available exclusively on Denverformen.com, in limited quantities.

Price: 100ml for ₹2,500 (Eau de Parfum)

Availability: Available exclusively at Denverformen.com — limited quantity

Brand Website: https://denverformen.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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