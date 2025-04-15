PNN

New Delhi [India], April 15: In a world flooded with news from every direction, India Hood has emerged as a reliable source for clean, important, and time-saving journalism. This bilingual digital news platform provides updates in both Bengali and English, helping people stay informed without bias or unnecessary noise. From government announcements to startup trends and weather forecasts, India Hood delivers the information that truly matters.

The Foundation of India Hood

India Hood is a bilingual digital news platform focused on providing accurate, unbiased, and time-saving news in both Bengali and English. The platform is owned and operated by Hoodgen Pvt Ltd. It was founded by Krishna Chandra Garain and Koushik Dutta on February 10, 2022, with a vision to create a community-driven news ecosystem that bridges language and regional gaps while maintaining journalistic integrity. India Hood covers a wide range of topics including business, government updates, job notifications, weather, astrology, startups, and culture, aiming to inform and empower readers across India with content that truly matters.

A News Brand Built for Everyone

India Hood operates through two websites: indiahood.in for Bengali content and indiahood.com for English content. This dual-language approach makes it easy for a wider audience to access meaningful news in their preferred language.

indiahood.in: Regional Reporting That Matters

The Bengali site, indiahood.in, focuses on key updates for the people of West Bengal and nearby regions. It covers important government announcements, job news, weather forecasts, and daily horoscopes (Ajker Rashifal). The site is also home to cultural, entertainment, and district-level stories that keep readers connected with local and regional events.

indiahood.com: Business, Startups, and Financial Knowledge

The English site, indiahood.com, caters to professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors. It shares indian startup news, business tips, financial updates, and economic news. The content is clear, practical, and designed to support those navigating the world of money and enterprise.

Words from the Founders

According to Krishna Chandra Garain, co-founder of India Hood, "Our aim is to provide the information which matters for the people, which is directly or indirectly connected with human lives. We don't go with the TRP rate race. Whatever audience we have gathered, it's all about their trust in India Hood."

Koushik Dutta, the other co-founder, adds, "We don't focus on getting huge traffic by using catchy, tricky, or nonsense headlines. We focus on news and information. We even try to give the main news within the title itself. We are deeply dedicated to our readers--many times, we even publish articles before mainstream media."

Trusted by Millions

India Hood currently reaches more than 5 million people every month. This strong readership base is built entirely on trust and quality. Instead of following trends or pushing viral content, the platform remains focused on what people truly need to know. The goal is to deliver real news that affects real lives, in a way that's quick to read and easy to understand.

Focused, Honest, and Neutral

The platform doesn't believe in overloading readers. India Hood carefully selects and shares stories that have meaning. There is no bias, no noise, and no unnecessary drama. Whether it's a policy change, job notification, or business shift, the news is presented clearly, so readers can make their own decisions.

Looking Ahead: Deeper Journalism, Wider Reach

India Hood is planning to expand its work in investigative and district-level reporting. The team aims to include more voices from across India, digging deeper into local issues and giving them a national platform. They also plan to grow their video content with short explainers, cultural stories, and expert interviews. The platform is looking to collaborate with educators, content creators, and community organizations to help people stay informed, aware, and involved in societal matters.

Conclusion: India Hood is News That Matters

India Hood is not just a news website--it's a movement for honest, responsible, and helpful journalism. It respects your time, avoids clickbait, and gives you news that impacts your life. Whether you care about weather, startups, jobs, or just want to stay updated without the drama, India Hood is a platform you can count on.

