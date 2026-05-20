Meet Kaur Turns Heads at the 79th Cannes Film Festival; Actress Represents India in Stunning Red Carpet Look

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New Delhi [India], May 20: The glamour of the 79th Cannes Film Festival witnessed another proud Indian moment as actress Meet Kaur made a dazzling appearance on the prestigious red carpet, capturing attention with her striking fashion statement and graceful presence. Representing India on the global stage, the actress effortlessly stole the limelight with her bold yet elegant look, leaving international photographers and fashion enthusiasts mesmerised.

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Dressed in a breathtaking navy blue and silver ensemble, Meet Kaur brought together modern couture and regal sophistication. Her one-shoulder gown featured dramatic silver detailing and a flowing metallic drape that added grandeur to her red carpet appearance. The structured silhouette, paired with delicate diamond jewellery and glamorous styling, elevated her entire look into a true Cannes fashion moment.

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With her confident walk and charismatic aura, Meet Kaur stood out among global celebrities and guests at the festival. Her appearance reflected not just glamour, but also the growing presence of Indian talent and fashion at international platforms like Cannes.

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The actress completed her look with a classic updo, subtle yet radiant makeup, and statement accessories that perfectly complemented the outfit's dramatic appeal. Fashion critics and social media users have already started praising her red carpet appearance, calling it one of the standout Indian looks from this year's festival.

Meet Kaur's Cannes appearance once again showcased how Indian artistes continue to make a powerful mark globally -- blending style, confidence, and cultural pride on one of cinema's biggest stages.

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