New Delhi [India], March 6: On March 8, International Women's Day 2025, we celebrate the unstoppable force of women who are redefining success across industries. From business and technology to education, arts, and social impact, these women are not just excelling in their fields but also inspiring change, breaking barriers, and uplifting communities.

This list of India's top 10 game-changing women honors those who continue to shape the future through innovation, empowerment, and dedication. Their journeys serve as a beacon of inspiration, proving that when women lead, societies thrive.

Let's celebrate these extraordinary changemakers who are paving the way for a more inclusive, dynamic, and empowered world!

Falguni Nayar, CEO of Nykaa

Falguni Nayar has been the talk of the town as she debuted on the Forbes India Rich List 2022 at rank 44 for her fortune of over $4 billion. Nayar's success story started in 2012 when she founded Nykaa, India's biggest e-commerce platform for all things beauty, fashion and wellness related. A graduate of IIM Ahmedabad, Nayar had a vision to transform the beauty shopping experience in India by creating a one-stop destination for beauty products, expert advice, and personalized recommendations. Under her leadership, Nykaa has become a household name that constantly evolves for the modern Indian woman. Falguni's entrepreneurial journey is an embodiment of perseverance, adaptability, and a deep understanding of customer preferences, making her an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs across the country.

Isha Ambani, Indian Business Leader

Isha M. Ambani is an Indian business leader. She is part of the executive leadership teams as a Member of the Board at Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Jio Financial Services Limited and Reliance Foundation (RF), Reliance Foundation Institution of Education and Research, and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Isha M. Ambani is driving the expansion of Reliance Retail into new categories, geographies and formats and is focused on enhancing the overall customer experience. Isha M. Ambani has led the expansion of the digital footprint for Reliance Retail and launched new formats such as the eCommerce business Ajio, and the omni-channel beauty platform Tira. She has been instrumental in expansion of Reliance Retail's own brand portfolio including acquisition of some exciting Indian brands and launch of the Independence brand. Reliance Retail has its presence in food, consumer electronics and fashion retail and is India's largest retailer by reach, scale, revenue and profitability. Isha M. Ambani has spearheaded multiple Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives at Reliance including the formation of a Group-wide D&I Council to provide strategic guidance and a clear roadmap to foster a more equitable and inclusive ecosystem for all.

Dr. Madhvi Borse, Global Educator

Dr. Madhvi Borse Singh Insa is a multilingual coach, founder of ESC Institute, and a renowned educationist. She teaches languages like English, French, Spanish, German, and Italian. A recipient of numerous national and international awards, doctorates, and a two-time TED speaker, Dr. Madhvi has been honored by distinguished personalities like Kiran Bedi and Sudha Chandran. Her mission focuses on education, women's empowerment, and humanity. She has written for various newspapers and magazines, and has been recognized as one of India's top emerging women and successful businesswomen. With a legacy of inspiring thousands, Dr. Madhvi's impact continues to transform lives. Her tireless dedication to education and empowerment has cemented her position as a visionary leader in her field.

Chaitali Das, Award Winner Jute Revivalist

Award winning Internationally acclaimed Jute Revivalist, Philanthropist, Social Reformer, Entrepreneur, Speaker, Mentor, Chaitali Das is the Director, Rakshak Group, she is the Founder of Route2Jute Pvt. Limited a startup incubated by Indian Institute of Management Centre of Innovation Park, Founder of Rakshak Foundation, up She is a Guinness World Record Holder, Former Mrs International Title Holder, popularly know as Queen of Jute, who had Stormed the world stage with innovative diversified jute products taking jute to a greater heights, popularising across the Globe. Her skilling the prison inmates is widely appreciated. She is a strong voice for the voiceless. An ardent Advocate of Sustainability, equal opportunity & inclusive growth. Her book PAAT RANI Queen of Jute was released by Hon'ble Mayor of Kolkata her documentary film 'Jute story beyond bars' bagged multiple Awards from 13 countries. She was Among 21 women leaders representing their respective countries at White House as a part of the Fortune /US State Department Global women partnership program. She is the first Indian to lead all women exchange delegation from India to China and hosted back all women Chinese women delegates from China. She is the first Indian recognised with a certificate of appreciation for contributing to the poverty alleviation to a county in China. She was the presenter at the World Economic Forum HQ in Geneva as a part of the Indian delegation hosted by the Indian Ambassador along with the Indian Chamber of Commerce. Her mission - women empowerment through Advocacy and skill development, reformation & reintegrating the prison inmates back to the society after serving the term, their social acceptance beyond stigma, catapulting jute across the world into fashion and lifestyle space.

Deepti Nagpal, Educator

Deepti Nagpal, a passionate Mathematics teacher from Bathinda, Punjab, has consistently demonstrated strength and commitment to her profession despite facing numerous challenges. She has been working as an Assistant Professor for 5 years at SSD Women's Institute of Technology Bathinda. As a Senior Advisor and faculty member at International Institute Edutainment Smart Classes, she fosters academic excellence. Her autobiography, published in various magazines, inspires many. Recognized for her contributions, she received an award from Sudha Chandran ji and is set to receive a Doctorate in Education from Cuneo University, Italy, solidifying her excellence in education.

Dr. Leena Patel, Edupreneur

Dr. Leena Patel is a visionary entrepreneur and innovator, renowned for founding India's first Autonomous Global Entrepreneurial System (GES). A 2-time World Record Holder, she has received 32 prestigious awards and certifications from esteemed institutions like CERN, NASA, ISO, and UNO. With 3 national patents and 11 publications, Dr. Patel has empowered over 12,000 youths and has been featured in numerous success stories and interviews. She has received honorary doctorates in Education and Computer Science Engineering, solidifying her position as a global thought leader.

Dr. Santhi Saravanan, Santsar Artisan

Dr. Santhi Saravanan, renowned as Santsar Artisan, is a distinguished cultural historian, journalist, and wellness advocate. She promotes diverse art forms, captivating audiences with her mastery of visual arts, Carnatic music, and poetry. As Director of Taru Fine Arts, founder of the Global Cultural Arts Forum, and Taru Financial Services, she bridges artistic brilliance with financial wisdom. Her work with Findrops Magazine inspires and nurtures through arts and social welfare initiatives. Her dynamic presence ignites passion and creativity, leaving a lasting impact.

Nasirra R. Ahamed, Entrepreneur & Leadership Coach

Nasirra R. Ahamed, founder of The Energy Architect, is a globally recognized leadership coach, speaker, and mentor committed to unlocking human potential. With over 22 years of corporate leadership experience & Coaching, she integrates strategic coaching, somatic intelligence, NLP & inner child trauma therapies to help individuals break free from fears, limiting beliefs, and deep-seated patterns. As The Energy Architect, she redefines executive coaching by integrating somatic intelligence, energy dynamics, and leadership consciousness, helping global leaders command space not just with strategy but with authentic presence and impact. A mentor to top business leaders, executives, and premier business schools like IIM Nagpur & XLRI, she guides individuals toward authenticity and self-mastery. A two-time #1 international bestselling author, global leadership coach, and host of The Energy Architect podcast, she empowers leaders to design, create, and transform their lives with clarity, confidence, and purpose.

Tripti Dimri, Indian Actress

Triptii Dimri is an Indian actress who works in Hindi films. She made her acting debut in the thriller Mom (2017) and had her first lead role in the romantic drama Laila Majnu (2018). She gained critical recognition for her performances in Anvita Dutt's films Bulbbul (2020) and Qala (2022), with the former earning her a Filmfare OTT Award. Dimri was featured in Forbes Asia's 30 Under 30 list of 2021. She gained popularity with a supporting role in the top-grossing action film Animal (2023), earning a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress, and has since starred in the comedy films Bad Newz and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (both 2024).

Dr. Madhu Sharma, Educator

Dr. Madhu Sharma is a distinguished office superintendent in Indian Railways and a passionate educationist. With over two decades of experience, she has mentored and taught underprivileged children, empowering women and contributing to children's development. Her selfless efforts have been recognized with prestigious awards, including the Mother Teresa Award, Asia Book of Records, and Madhya Pradesh Mahila Ratna Samman. Through her value-based education initiatives, Dr. Sharma aims to transform the nation, inspiring positive change and upliftment.

