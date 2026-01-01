Meeting Breast Cancer Patients Expectations Through Ayurveda complementing Western Medicine

VMPL

Advertisement

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 1: Research from Pune evaluating the role of Ayurveda Rasayana Therapy (ART) in breast cancer care has drawn international attention after being presented at the ESMO Asia Congress 2025, one of the world's leading oncology forums held from December 5 to 7.

Advertisement

The study, conducted by Rasayu Cancer Clinic, suggests that complementary Ayurvedic Rasayana therapy may significantly improve the quality of life (QoL) of breast cancer patients, particularly those coping with disease or treatment induced physical and psychological burden.

Advertisement

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), breast cancer constitutes 28.2% of all female cancers in India. While medical advances have improved survival rates, chemotherapy, radiotherap, and surgery often leave patients dealing with fatigue, anxiety, depression, sleep disturbance, and fear of disease progression or recurrence. This has led many Indian women to explore complementary systems such as Ayurveda to help manage treatment-related distress.

The Rasayu team analysed records of 254 breast cancer patients of various stages who sought Ayurvedic care between 2021 and 2023. Among these patients, some turned to Ayurveda after completing conventional treatment to help prevent cancer from returning. Others sought Ayurvedic care to slow disease progression, while many used it mainly to improve their quality of life The analysis revealed that patients who adopted Ayurveda as a complementary intervention to conventional treatment, mainly to alleviate treatment-related side effects, including post conventional treatment fatigue, fear of progression, anxiety and insomnia with the primary aim of improving overall well-being and daily functioning. Notably, Stage IV patients who underwent ART for a minimum of 90 days experienced marked improvements in anxiety, depression, sleep, symptom management, and overall quality of life.

Advertisement

These findings likely constitute a major advancement in Ayurvedic oncology research in India and facilitate collaboration between oncologists and Ayurvedic physicians and advocate for wider acceptance of integrative oncology.

These findings are scheduled for published in the prestigious international journal Annals of Oncology (impact factor 65.4), adding further credibility to the Pune-based research.

Researchers also point out that this is among the largest real-world analyses in Ayurvedic oncology in India, addressing a major evidence gap.

Expert Speak

"Global oncology platforms such as ESMO increasingly recognise the importance of patient-reported outcomes. Our study shows that Ayurveda Rasayana Therapy can provide significant solutions to meet cancer patients' unmet clinical meets. While working on the international platforms, Dr. Bendale emphasized the need to build bridges and foster unbiased dialogue between oncologists and Ayurvedic physicians, highlighting that such collaboration is essential for the benefit of cancer patients. Ayurveda can be used in a very effective way in cancer treatment, and it should be made accessible worldwide to enhance patient well-being", said Dr Yogesh Bendale, Medical Director, Rasayu Cancer Clinic, Pune.

Research Contributors -

Dr. Yogesh Bendale

Dr Priyanka Shirole

Dr Poonam Birari-Gawande

Dr Avinash Kadam

Dr Dhanashree Ingale-Bhise

And Ms Shivani Shinde

Table 1:

Why did patients opted for Ayurveda

* Improvement in overall well-being 56.5%

* Prevent disease recurrence - 25.5 %

* Prevent disease progression 18%

Table 2:

Key highlights of the study:

Study period 2021-2023

* Patients analysed 254

* Disease: Advanced stage Breast cancer

* Efficacy seen in parameters - Health related quality of life (Fact G), Sleep quality, (PSQI) Anxiety and depression (HADS)

* International platform: ESMO Asia Congress 2025

* Publication: Journal - Annals of Oncology

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)