Mega Nirman Industries LTD and Safexpress Announce Landmark EV Charging Partnership to Accelerate Green Logistics in India

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 12: In a significant step towards the electrification of India's commercial transportation ecosystem, BSE-listed Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd. (BSE: 539767), through its MegaCharge EV charging division, has entered into a landmark 10-year Electric Vehicle Charging Services Agreement with Safexpress Private Limited, one of India's leading logistics and supply chain service providers.

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The agreement establishes a long-term framework for deploying, operating and maintaining high-power DC fast-charging infrastructure across designated Safexpress logistics hubs and transit facilities. The collaboration brings together MegaCharge's EV charging infrastructure capabilities and Safexpress's extensive logistics network, creating a platform to support the progressive adoption of electric commercial vehicles in India's freight and supply chain sector.

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With logistics operators increasingly focused on operational efficiency, energy transition and environmental sustainability, the partnership represents a forward-looking step towards integrating reliable charging infrastructure into the country's commercial freight ecosystem.

A Landmark 10-Year Framework for Green Logistics

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Under the multi-year master agreement, MegaCharge will deploy and operate EV charging infrastructure at designated locations, subject to the applicable site-specific technical, operational and commercial arrangements.

The framework provides for a dedicated 10-year operational term for each facility deployed under the master agreement, together with contractual minimum utilisation volumes, service-level commitments and a digital Charging Management System (CMS). The commercial framework is designed to support long-term operational continuity, structured infrastructure deployment and improved visibility over charging utilisation and service performance.

For Mega Nirman & Industries, the partnership represents an opportunity to expand its EV charging business through institutional infrastructure deployment. For Safexpress, it provides a structured pathway towards incorporating high-power charging facilities into its logistics operations as commercial vehicle electrification progresses.

Agra to Anchor the Initial Deployment with a 180 kW DC Fast-Charging Station

The initial rollout under the framework includes a flagship 180 kW DC fast-charging station at Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Designed to support the charging requirements of medium- and heavy-duty electric commercial vehicles, the proposed installation represents an important step towards establishing high-power charging infrastructure along India's freight and logistics corridors.

The Agra facility will form part of the broader deployment framework, with commissioning schedules and final technical specifications governed by the relevant site-specific documentation.

Building a Platform for Future Deployments

As the network develops, the master agreement provides a foundation for extending charging infrastructure to additional designated locations in accordance with the parties' deployment plans and individual site arrangements.

Safexpress: A Major Force in India's Logistics Ecosystem

Safexpress has established itself as a prominent participant in India's organised logistics and supply chain industry, serving businesses through its nationwide logistics infrastructure and distribution network.

Its role in connecting manufacturing centres, distribution facilities and commercial markets places it within an important segment of India's freight transportation ecosystem. As businesses increasingly evaluate lower-emission transportation solutions, integrating EV charging capabilities into logistics infrastructure can become an important component of the industry's long-term transition.

The MegaCharge partnership aligns with this broader direction by establishing a framework for dedicated charging infrastructure within Safexpress's designated logistics network.

Strategic Significance for Mega Nirman & Industries

For Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd., the agreement represents a strategic development in the expansion of its EV charging infrastructure business. The 10-year framework provides a long-duration contractual platform for infrastructure deployment, while the associated utilisation and service-level provisions establish a defined operating structure for participating sites.

The partnership also strengthens MegaCharge's positioning in the institutional and commercial charging segment, where charging infrastructure must meet the operational requirements of fleet operators and logistics businesses.

As the adoption of electric commercial vehicles develops in India, reliable high-power charging infrastructure is expected to play an increasingly important role in enabling fleet electrification, route planning and charging availability.

Advancing the Future of Sustainable Freight

The transition towards electric freight transportation requires more than the availability of electric vehicles. It also depends on dependable charging infrastructure, suitable locations, efficient charging operations and commercially viable deployment models.

By combining MegaCharge's charging infrastructure platform with Safexpress's logistics footprint, the agreement establishes a framework to address these requirements through a structured, long-term partnership. The Agra installation marks the beginning of this initiative, with the wider master agreement providing a basis for future deployments at designated locations.

The partnership reflects a shared direction towards modernising freight infrastructure and supporting the next phase of India's commercial mobility transition.

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